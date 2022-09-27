Read full article on original website
Covenant Convenient Care to Close Downtown in Early December
For me, it was one of the greatest one-two punches of good news I’ve ever reported: Downtown got an independent pharmacy in Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain and downtown got a primary and urgent care clinic in Covenant Convenient Care. The pharmacy opened near the end of 2015 and the clinic opened in early 2016. Two critical services were added to the downtown resurgence, further allowing people to do their business without driving out of downtown.
10About Town: A pride homecoming, dinosaurs and a water lantern festival
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Plein Air in the Park" event, hosted by the Friends of the Smokies, will continue throughout the weekend. This outdoor art competition features 20 nationally acclaimed artists, in-park painting demonstrations and a public sale benefitting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On Friday, at the Clayton Center for the Arts on Maryville College Campus, the event's art sale will take place. On Saturday, the artists' paintings will be judged and go on sale during a ticketed gala. A public sale will follow on Sunday, Oct. 2. You can buy tickets for the gala on Saturday here.
Roads closing for upcoming Knox Pride events
The Knox PrideFest is taking place this weekend, and the city warns that road closures will be in place around both events.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: West Knoxville home burns
A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
wvlt.tv
E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
WBIR
Annual used book sale this weekend
The Friends of the Knox County Public Library is hosting its annual fall used book sale this weekend! It's happening at Central United Methodist Church.
KFD: Investigation underway for structure fire at Hamilton House Condominiums
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — At around 5:48 p.m., Knox County 911 received a report of smoke coming from a second-floor apartment at 1400 Kenesaw Avenue, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Upon arrival, light smoke was reported in the area of the fire. After a brief investigation by fire department...
WBIR
Friends of the Knox County Public Library hosting annual fall used book sale this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Friends of the Knox County Public Library is giving old books a chance to find their way to new readers with its annual fall book sale. The event is happening at Central United Methodist Church on Third Avenue in Knoxville. It's not just paperback literature, either. People can find CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more for $2 or less to help out the Knox County Public Library with its community events.
wvlt.tv
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa
The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
Hog and Hominy: The Tale of Knoxville Tamales
Whether it’s Good Golly Tamale or someone selling them out of their trunk at a church sale, the tamale tradition is alive and well in Knoxville. Eighty years before the first Hispanic restaurant opened in Knoxville, the people of the city were enjoying the savory taste of tamales. The...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Mart, Erland said. Officers reportedly arrived on scene and found a man who...
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
6 free things to do in Knoxville Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall. Some of these events may change due to Hurricane Ian.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area
Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee Children's Hospital's courtyard for Halloween. One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida.
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Man shot while pumping gas in Knoxville
One man was left injured after a shooting at a gas station in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Local Florida native to gather supplies for hurricane survivors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although Elizabeth Dressel has been living in Knoxville for nearly twenty years, she still calls Florida home. She's been in contact with friends and relatives in her hometown and said she had to do something because of all the damage. "I was just at Fort Myers...
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
GSMNP: Temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Natur Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to release. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge to...
Watch Sneaky Bear Steal Milkshake Out of a Car in Gatlinburg, TN
I prefer the mountains to the beach, any day. If I want to spend time in the mountains, one of my favorite places. that I can get to easily, is Gatlinburg, TN. The Smoky Mountain National Forest is so incredibly beautiful, with the outdoor activities we love. As much as...
WBIR
