Knoxville, TN

Covenant Convenient Care to Close Downtown in Early December

For me, it was one of the greatest one-two punches of good news I’ve ever reported: Downtown got an independent pharmacy in Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain and downtown got a primary and urgent care clinic in Covenant Convenient Care. The pharmacy opened near the end of 2015 and the clinic opened in early 2016. Two critical services were added to the downtown resurgence, further allowing people to do their business without driving out of downtown.
10About Town: A pride homecoming, dinosaurs and a water lantern festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Plein Air in the Park" event, hosted by the Friends of the Smokies, will continue throughout the weekend. This outdoor art competition features 20 nationally acclaimed artists, in-park painting demonstrations and a public sale benefitting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On Friday, at the Clayton Center for the Arts on Maryville College Campus, the event's art sale will take place. On Saturday, the artists' paintings will be judged and go on sale during a ticketed gala. A public sale will follow on Sunday, Oct. 2. You can buy tickets for the gala on Saturday here.
NEW: West Knoxville home burns

A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
Friends of the Knox County Public Library hosting annual fall used book sale this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Friends of the Knox County Public Library is giving old books a chance to find their way to new readers with its annual fall book sale. The event is happening at Central United Methodist Church on Third Avenue in Knoxville. It's not just paperback literature, either. People can find CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more for $2 or less to help out the Knox County Public Library with its community events.
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa

The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
Hog and Hominy: The Tale of Knoxville Tamales

Whether it’s Good Golly Tamale or someone selling them out of their trunk at a church sale, the tamale tradition is alive and well in Knoxville. Eighty years before the first Hispanic restaurant opened in Knoxville, the people of the city were enjoying the savory taste of tamales. The...
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened on E. Magnolia Avenue Thursday night, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Mart, Erland said. Officers reportedly arrived on scene and found a man who...
Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area

Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s courtyard for Halloween. One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida. Updated: 5 hours ago. Airmen from the 14th...
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day

The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
KNOXVILLE, TN
