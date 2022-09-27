PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roosevelt County Clerk is inviting the public to see how the tabulator certification process works ahead of Election Day. The public can go to the courthouse during normal business hours starting Thursday through Friday, October 7. People will be able to watch how each of the country’s 17 tabulators are tested and […]

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO