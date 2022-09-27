ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Cannon AFB Airman found dead in Clovis home; cause of death under investigation

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KVII) — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan M. Johnson, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130 aerospace propulsion journeyman, was found dead in his residence in Clovis on Tuesday. “Nathan Johnson was a charismatic and enthusiastic Airman that cared for and motivated...
Clovis police investigating body found at Hillcrest Park

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a body found at Hillcrest Park. Clovis Police Department said yesterday about 6:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to Hillcrest Park, located at 1201 N. Sycamore St., on a dead person. The caller said the person was not breathing,...
Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
Thursday morning top stories: 17-year-old dies in Lamb County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police identified the man found dead in an alley between 45th and 46th Street on Boston as 50-year-old Robert Stewart. Littlefield ISD asking for donations for 17-year-old student killed in crash. Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash in Lamb County yesterday. A...
J.J. Cabrera killed after jumping from car during police chase in Texas

Sumner Newscow report — J.J. Cabrera, 29, of Wellington, was killed in a car accident in rural Deaf Smith County, in northwest Texas on Sept. 22. According to Deaf Smith County Sheriff J. Dale Butler, Cabera suffered fatal injuries during a police chase west of Hereford, Texas. He allegedly jumped out of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. He was killed instantly, according to Butler.
Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan M. Johnson, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130 aerospace propulsion journeyman, was found dead in his off-base residence in Clovis, NM on Sep 27. “Nathan Johnson was a charismatic and enthusiastic Airman that...
Multiple Clovis students harmed by “one chip challenge”

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis schools have issued a warning after a number of students got sick doing a viral challenge. Over the last week, 20 to 30 students suffered upset stomachs and irritated eyes when they participated in the “one chip challenge,” which involves eating a single tortilla chip coated in Carolina Reaper and Scorpion […]
