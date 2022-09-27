Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Cannon AFB Airman found dead in Clovis home; cause of death under investigation
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KVII) — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan M. Johnson, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130 aerospace propulsion journeyman, was found dead in his residence in Clovis on Tuesday. “Nathan Johnson was a charismatic and enthusiastic Airman that cared for and motivated...
KFDA
Clovis police investigating body found at Hillcrest Park
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a body found at Hillcrest Park. Clovis Police Department said yesterday about 6:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to Hillcrest Park, located at 1201 N. Sycamore St., on a dead person. The caller said the person was not breathing,...
KFDA
Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
KFDA
VIDEO: Hereford police looking for identity of man shooting multiple rounds near Hereford Calle
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: 17-year-old dies in Lamb County crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police identified the man found dead in an alley between 45th and 46th Street on Boston as 50-year-old Robert Stewart. Littlefield ISD asking for donations for 17-year-old student killed in crash. Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash in Lamb County yesterday. A...
sumnernewscow.com
J.J. Cabrera killed after jumping from car during police chase in Texas
Sumner Newscow report — J.J. Cabrera, 29, of Wellington, was killed in a car accident in rural Deaf Smith County, in northwest Texas on Sept. 22. According to Deaf Smith County Sheriff J. Dale Butler, Cabera suffered fatal injuries during a police chase west of Hereford, Texas. He allegedly jumped out of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. He was killed instantly, according to Butler.
KCBD
Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan M. Johnson, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130 aerospace propulsion journeyman, was found dead in his off-base residence in Clovis, NM on Sep 27. “Nathan Johnson was a charismatic and enthusiastic Airman that...
Roosevelt County residents invited to view tabulator certification process
PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roosevelt County Clerk is inviting the public to see how the tabulator certification process works ahead of Election Day. The public can go to the courthouse during normal business hours starting Thursday through Friday, October 7. People will be able to watch how each of the country’s 17 tabulators are tested and […]
Multiple Clovis students harmed by “one chip challenge”
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis schools have issued a warning after a number of students got sick doing a viral challenge. Over the last week, 20 to 30 students suffered upset stomachs and irritated eyes when they participated in the “one chip challenge,” which involves eating a single tortilla chip coated in Carolina Reaper and Scorpion […]
