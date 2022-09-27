ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Can You Start Streaming Hocus Pocus 2 in NY?

SISTAS! It is time! I've been waiting almost 20 years for this. Hocus Pocus 2 is being released this week. The Disney cult classic Hocus Pocus has gained an insane following since its initial release back in the summer of 1993. This might blow your mind, but the original Hocus Pocus was deemed a flop by movie professionals and it didn't really pick up steam until a few years later, once the film was played on TV.
MILLBROOK, NY
What Will Hurricane Ian Bring To The Hudson Valley?

Hurricane Ian is close to making landfall in Florida as a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane. Will the storm later bring brutal weather to the Hudson Valley?. Hurricane Ian continues to grow more powerful and more dangerous as it heads towards the Florida Gulf Coast. At 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center confirmed Ian was upgraded as a Category 4 hurricane. The very dangerous storm was packing sustained winds of 140 miles an hour around 5 a.m.
Popular Hudson Valley Business Wins “Top Workplace Award”

Having a healthy work environment plays a part in our overall happiness. From supportive co-workers to having an understanding leader and most importantly, work that is rewarding is important. A popular Hudson Valley business wins "Top Workplace Award". It may be a running joke between my friends, family and I...
Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
What’s a Grange and Why are There so Many in The Hudson Valley?

Did you ever drive past something and wonder what it was? Instead of turning around you may try to remember what you saw, google the location or simply forget about it. Sometimes, I turn around to see what I almost missed, especially if it's related to history in New York state. From historic markers to sites and homes, there's an extensive amount of history right in our area.
AGRICULTURE
‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged

A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY

Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
RHINEBECK, NY
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Great Reasons to Have a US Passport

Do you have a US Passport? Do you think you don't need one? Hey, you could be right, you probably don't ever have to need one. There are people that will go their whole life without leaving the country, or even getting on a plane. I am not one of them. I got my first passport at the age of 14. Please do not ask to see that photo, because I will never show it to anyone!
IMMIGRATION
Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley

You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
YONKERS, NY
