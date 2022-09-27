ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Q 105.7

7 Popular Hair-Raising Haunted Attractions – Just Minutes from Albany!

The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY - Just Minutes from Albany!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Another Hoagie Chain Is Coming Upstate, Set To Open 10 Capital Region Locations

A popular national sub-shiop is set to land in the Capital Region with plans for 10 restaurants in the area. Here in the Capital Region we already have several great sub-shop chains, but in my experience two of them are really top-flight and rise above the rest: DeBella's (Love their everything bread!) and Jersey Mike's (Gotta have a roast beef Mike's Way!). They simply have great sandwiches - those two are a couple of my go-to's!
RESTAURANTS
Massachusetts State
Q 105.7

New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!

New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
WILDLIFE
Q 105.7

WATCH: Adirondack Moose Goes For A Swim Across Indian Lake

Most Upstate New Yorkers probably would not take a chilly fall swim across an Adirondack lake. But for a moose? No problem!. If just saw a moose walking down the side of a rural country road or somehwere in nature, I would be in awe. While we know they are out there, it is still a striking experience when you cross paths with one of these enormous and majestic animals. From the enormous antlers to their towering stature, any moose sighting is a sight to behold and one you do not forget.
ANIMALS
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith lost a couple days this past week due to weather, but that’s par for the course in the fall. What is also par for the course in fall is some strong fishing when they are able to get out. They’ve had a nice mix of cod, fluke, black sea bass, scup, cunners, and even a few late season flounder when they’ve made it out to the grounds. The winds make thing a bit difficult, but it will continue to be worth it whenever possible. Reservations can be made online or by calling the office, and the trips fill fast, so be sure to book asap!
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

'It was horrifying': Fort Myers residents with Rhode Island ties recount Hurricane Ian

(WJAR) — As Hurricane Ian crashed ashore Southern Florida Wednesday afternoon, Laurie Thomas huddled in a closet with her husband, Mark, and three grandkids. "I go to the bathroom. I said, 'Let me look out my bathroom window,'" she recalled on a phone call with NBC 10 News. "I'm like holy s***. We have no more driveway. We have no more roads. The water is at my front door."
FORT MYERS, FL
Q 105.7

13 MORE Wacky & Bizarre License Plates You Can Get In New York

The kind of car you drive can say a lot about you. A personalized plate can say a LOT MORE about you. Several months ago, I took to New York's DMV website to see what truly bizarre vanity plates I could potentially get for my car. In New York state, a license plate can be no more than 8 characters in length, but you can have a LOT of fun with those 8 characters.
CARS
lazytrips.com

How long does it take to drive across Rhode Island?

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the US by area and sits on the Atlantic Coast in Eastern US, bordering Connecticut on its west and Massachusetts to the north. Consisting of four major islands and five counties, have you ever wondered how long it would take to drive across Rhode Island?
TRAVEL
Block Island Times

Rhode Island CRMC issues violations notice to Ballard’s

Following on the heels of the incidents that fell on Victory Day in August, with the throngs of concertgoers packed onto Ballard’s Beach and the ensuing fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island Ferry in the evening, residents and officials on Block Island started asking questions about just how Ballard’s Resort came to grow under the radar over the past few years. Naturally, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council came into play.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

