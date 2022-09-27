Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
McMaster warns of danger of ‘human error’ as Ian approaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday morning after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is estimated the storm will make contact with South Carolina near Charleston as a Category One hurricane Friday after picking up strength over the ocean. South...
WIS-TV
SC electric companies bringing out of state assistance for power restoration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 3:35 p.m. there are 211,013 people without power in the state. Dominion Energy said Friday their company had brought in approximately 40 additional crew members and contract resources from Dominion Energy Virginia. It also brought in contract line workers from TN and Md. “We’re starting...
WIS-TV
SCEMD begins organizing emergency shelters for possible impact of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has started preparing places to shelter people who are seeking safety during the storm. So far there are three shelter places open to the public. According to the SCEMD website, additional shelters will be opened based on need and storm...
WIS-TV
McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is no longer in its preparation phase for Hurricane Ian; it is now acting on its storm response plan. McMaster said while the state is ready, he is concerned about human error and South Carolinians not taking the storm as seriously as they need to.
WIS-TV
SCDOT prepares for possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming weather due to Hurricane Ian. Officials with SCDOT say preparations with state, federal, and local partners are being coordinated in emergency response and public safety. SCDOT crews in all counties are preparing equipment that would...
WIS-TV
Watch out for ‘check washing’ scam involving your bank account
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It’s no joke because it almost cost an Ohio woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in the scam are doing the right thing. You...
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster, emergency management officials to brief public on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and emergency management officials are scheduled to brief the public on Hurricane Ian. The briefing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Gov. McMaster said that evacuation plans were in place but have not been activated. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around...
WIS-TV
“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian is dumping rain and threatening a historically dangerous storm surge on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning that it is ready to respond to the potentially devastating major hurricane. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “Search and rescue remains...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Officials ask drivers to avoid part of Lake Murray Blvd after car overturns
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on Lake Murray Boulevard and College Street. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking people to avoid the area until the scene is cleared. Officials say no one was seriously injured. Notice a...
WIS-TV
McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said he has issued a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian but stopped short of ordering evacuations. “As of 3 p.m. today, I issued a state of emergency, not an evacuation, but a state...
WIS-TV
SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
WIS-TV
President Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Friday that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of South Carolina. President Joe Biden approved the action which allows FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts for all 46 counties in response to any damage resulting from Hurricane Ian.
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster issues state of emergency for the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency for South Carolina Wednesday. McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-28 and activated the state’s emergency operations plan which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact. “It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane...
WIS-TV
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away
SANIBEL CAUSEWAY, Fla. (WBBH) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the state’s mainland. The roadway that was washed away is on the ramp up...
WIS-TV
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
WIS-TV
Group of sheriffs, solicitors endorse McMaster-Evette’s re-election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette announced that a group of 32 sheriffs and 10 solicitors are endorsing McMaster’s re-election. “I don’t know if we’ve ever had a governor who has done as much for the blue as Gov. McMaster,” Jimmy Richardson, 15th...
