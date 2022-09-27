ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WIS-TV

McMaster warns of danger of ‘human error’ as Ian approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Warning Thursday morning after Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm. It is estimated the storm will make contact with South Carolina near Charleston as a Category One hurricane Friday after picking up strength over the ocean. South...
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is no longer in its preparation phase for Hurricane Ian; it is now acting on its storm response plan. McMaster said while the state is ready, he is concerned about human error and South Carolinians not taking the storm as seriously as they need to.
FLORIDA STATE
WIS-TV

SCDOT prepares for possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing for the upcoming weather due to Hurricane Ian. Officials with SCDOT say preparations with state, federal, and local partners are being coordinated in emergency response and public safety. SCDOT crews in all counties are preparing equipment that would...
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian is dumping rain and threatening a historically dangerous storm surge on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning that it is ready to respond to the potentially devastating major hurricane. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “Search and rescue remains...
FLORIDA STATE
WIS-TV

McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said he has issued a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian but stopped short of ordering evacuations. “As of 3 p.m. today, I issued a state of emergency, not an evacuation, but a state...
POLITICS
WIS-TV

SC Baptists ready 2,000 volunteers for potential deployment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) is asking volunteers to prepare for deployment following landfall of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Over 2,000 annually trained volunteers and 120 specialized trailers are now in preparation for immediate disaster relief in South Carolina and abroad. Susan Peugh, Director of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

President Biden approves emergency declaration for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Friday that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of South Carolina. President Joe Biden approved the action which allows FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts for all 46 counties in response to any damage resulting from Hurricane Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster issues state of emergency for the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency for South Carolina Wednesday. McMaster signed Executive Order 2022-28 and activated the state’s emergency operations plan which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact. “It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane...
POLITICS
WIS-TV

Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away

SANIBEL CAUSEWAY, Fla. (WBBH) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the state’s mainland. The roadway that was washed away is on the ramp up...
FLORIDA STATE
WIS-TV

Group of sheriffs, solicitors endorse McMaster-Evette’s re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette announced that a group of 32 sheriffs and 10 solicitors are endorsing McMaster’s re-election. “I don’t know if we’ve ever had a governor who has done as much for the blue as Gov. McMaster,” Jimmy Richardson, 15th...
POLITICS

