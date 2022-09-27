Groton Beautification Committee to hold daffodil fundraiser

Groton ― The Groton Beautification Committee will hold its annual Daffodil Sale fundraiser from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Thrive 55+ Active Living Center (Groton Senior Center). Proceeds will benefit committee projects.

In a news release, committee Media Coordinator Andrew Parrella said the committee is continuing to focus on the gateway areas of the town and recently installed blue and white signs at the intersections of Route 117 with directional arrows to Town Hall, Town Hall Annex, Police Station. Another sign was installed on Route 117 to enhance the gateway into the center of town near the library.

The committee said its projects such as the Groton Public Library sculpture and plantings at the top of Fort Hill Parklet garden, John Kelly Memorial and in the Long Hill/Poquonnock Road/Avery Memorial area have added “a unified and upgraded appearance to the town,” and that similar projects are in the works.

The daffodil sale is cash only, and a dozen bulbs cost $15. Residents may place orders ahead of time by calling Committee Member Nancy Codeanne at (860) 536-9253. Residents can access the daffodils from the drive through area.