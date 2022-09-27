The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. college football odds series for our Texas A&M Mississippi State prediction and pick. The Texas A&M Aggies are surviving. They aren’t dominating, but they are winning, and they have done a good job of rebounding from a brutal loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies are getting great performances from their defense. They held Miami to just nine points in Week 3, and they limited Arkansas — which had scored 44 points against South Carolina in Week 2 — to only 21 points in a big Week 4 victory which has dramatically increased the odds that A&M can finish second in the SEC West for yet another season.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO