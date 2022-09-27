Read full article on original website
Related
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
Actor, rapper and television personality Nick Cannon is celebrating big news: he just welcomed baby number nine to the family. His youngest child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, was born on Sept. 14, 2022, to model and photographer LaNisha Cole. While Cole had been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, Cannon...
Who Is Brittany Bell? All About the Model Who Shares 3 Kids With Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon is officially a father of 10. The Masked Singer host announced on Sept. 30, 2022, that he had welcomed his 10th child — his third with model Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell previously welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon in February 2017, followed by daughter Powerful Queen Cannon in December 2020. The pair first announced they were expecting their third child together in August 2022.
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Cries in Reunion Sneak Peek and Says He'll 'Always Love' Ex Taylor Ann Green
The cast of Southern Charm traveled from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City for the season 8 reunion and brought the tears and accusations with them. In a First Look released Thursday ahead of next week's reunion, Taylor Ann Green confronts her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose about sleeping with another woman after their July breakup.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hayden Panettiere Says Wladimir Klitschko Believed She Was Responsible for Postpartum Depression
The actress gets candid in a new episode of Red Table Talk about her experience with postpartum depression and the custody of her only child, daughter Kaya Hayden Panettiere is opening up about her experience with postpartum depression. During this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the actress speaks candidly with co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Kelly Osbourne about her condition and whether her ex Wladimir Klitschko recognized her struggles. In the early weeks after giving birth to their daughter Kaya, now 7, Panettiere began...
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
Kendall Jenner is curious to know what goes through all of her sisters' brains. In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the 26-year-old supermodel reveals to big sister Khloé Kardashian that she's recently been fascinated by brain scans after getting one for herself. "Basically [the doctor]...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'
The birth of Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's baby boy comes just nine days after Cannon welcomed baby No. 9, a daughter named Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole Nick Cannon's family has grown once again. The Masked Singer host, 41, and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third baby together, Cannon's 10th child, he announced on Instagram Friday. Celebrating his "fellow little Libra," Cannon announced the birth of son Rise Messiah Cannon last Friday, Sept. 23, weighing 10 lbs. according to the proud dad. The new addition comes just nine days after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
George Clooney Reveals 'Terrible Mistake' of Letting Twins Learn a Language He Doesn't Speak
George and Amal Clooney have found themselves in a tricky situation with their twins. Appearing on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, the couple talked about their 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, with host Gayle King, who asked if the kids are "chatty." "We've made a terrible mistake," Clooney shared, explaining, "We...
Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Hailey Baldwin Bieber Reveals She Talked to Selena Gomez After Marrying Justin — Here's Where They Stand
Hailey Bieber said on a new episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast that it's "all love" between her and Selena Gomez Hailey Baldwin Bieber wants to put the rumors to rest. The Rhode Skin founder made an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday to address a lot of things, including the chatter around her marriage with Justin Bieber and alleged drama with his ex Selena Gomez. Despite what Hailey, her husband, or Gomez has said in the past, the internet still wants to believe there's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Cardi B and Offset share two children and three stepchildren together. Here's everything to know about their blended family Cardi B and Offset are embracing parenthood and being a modern family. Together, the couple are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 4, and son Wave Set Cephus, 1. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 12, and Kody Cephus, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 7, from previous relationships. In an interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story, the Migos rapper opened up about how grateful...
Serena Williams Does Olympia's Hair, Practices Runway Walk as They Read Her New Children's Book
Serena Williams had fun exploring her new children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai with daughter Olympia, who thinks she's in the book Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are loving the tennis pro's new children's book. Sharing a video on Instagram Thursday, Williams explored her kids' book The Adventures of Qai Qai, out now, with daughter Olympia. The book, inspired by the social media reaction to Olympia's own baby doll with the name, follows the adventures of the doll and the little girl who loves her. As Williams shows...
Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show
The 76-year-old singer sported a rock-and-roll-inspired look topped off with leather fingerless gloves Cher is stepping out again for Paris Fashion Week. Following a surprise appearance Wednesday walking on the runway for the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, the singer and actress, 76, attended Rick Owens' show Thursday. The "Believe" singer wore a black-and-white plaid skirt with matching pants, which she paired with a black zip-up sweatshirt and leather fingerless gloves. To complete the rock-and-roll-inspired look, she added chunky black platform shoes and an asymmetrical velvet fedora hat...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights: 'Starting Her Early'
Sterling Skye is following in her parents' athletic footsteps!. On Thursday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable clip on her Instagram Story of her 18-month-old daughter picking up a set of small pink weights at the gym. The toddler looks too cute for her workout session with her mom, wearing a "Love Bug" long-sleeve shirt and her hair in pigtails.
NFL・
90 Day Fiancé: Angela Threatens to 'Break the Windows' of Michael's Car When She Thinks He's Hiding from Her
In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Angela has a sobbing meltdown outside Michael's after her surprise trip to Nigeria gets off to a rough start It appears Michael Ilesanmi isn't thrilled to see his wife Angela Deem on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In an exclusive peek at Sunday's episode, Angela arrives unnanounced at long-distance husband Michael's home in Nigeria. When no one answers the door, Angela takes it personally. What was supposed to be a tense — but potentially fun — trip turned sour when Michael, 31, sent Angela,...
Rapper NBA Youngboy Welcomes 10th Baby, His Second with Fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle
NBA Youngboy, a 22-year-old rapper, is now a father of 10 with his latest addition Rapper NBA Youngboy is officially a father of ten. The 22-year-old rapper — also known as Youngboy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has welcomed his second baby with fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple didn't announce the date their baby boy was born, but both shared the same picture of Youngboy feeding the newborn. "Klemenza tru 💙👨👦," Mychelle, 20, captioned the photo. "We got left today for a little but it's...
NBA・
Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt, 2, Is 'Really Into' Going to School: 'It's So Cute'
On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Anderson Cooper chatted about his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, sharing that his older son recently started school for the first time. "I can't believe how quickly it's gone," Cooper said of his son growing up. "He's 2½...
Shania Twain Recalls a Dinner with Oprah Winfrey That 'Went Sour' After They Discussed Religion
"There was no room for debate, and I like to debate," Twain told singer Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie, on the Table Manners podcast Over the years, Shania Twain has learned when to keep certain conversations light. Speaking to singer and host Jessie Ware and her mother, Lennie, on a new episode of the Table Manners podcast released Wednesday, the pop-country icon recalled a dinner she once had with Oprah Winfrey, where the conversation turned awkward as they began discussing religion. "I think one of my most memorable dinners was with Oprah...
People
331K+
Followers
53K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0