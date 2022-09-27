Read full article on original website
Volusia County reports second Ian-related death after man drowns from floodwater inside home
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County reported its second death related to Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a 67-year-old man died after he fell and was unable to escape rising floodwaters inside his home. Deputies in a high-water vehicle responded to the man’s home...
clayconews.com
Five Teenagers Arrested During Investigation of Friend's Homicide in Mulberry, Florida
Polk County, FL - Sheriff Grady Judd is reporting that around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from 18-year-old Andres Garcia Pineda of Mulberry who said he had shot one of his friends with a handgun.
WESH
Deputies: 1 man dead, another man injured after Orange County shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, two men were shot in Orange County, according to deputies. The shooting occurred on the 8000 block of Anise Grove Lane in Orlando around 10:20 p.m. Two men in their 20s were found with gunshot wounds at the scene. One of those men was...
leesburg-news.com
Grandson charged with stealing grandmother’s car
A 23-year-old Montverde man went to jail for stealing his grandmother’s vehicle, even though it was returned the next day. Dawson Lee Moore was charged with grand theft auto in connection with the theft of a red 2014 Dodge Avenger from the yard of his grandmother’s home on Bay Lake Road in Groveland. The victim reported the vehicle was taken some time between 8 p.m. Aug. 15 and 8 a.m. Aug. 16.
WESH
72-year-old Deltona man dies after going out into Hurricane Ian to drain his pool
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man died overnight after he ventured outside during Hurricane Ian. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the 72-year-old man went outside during the storm to drain his pool. Investigators believe he was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into...
WESH
WATCH: Orange County deputies rescue woman from rushing floodwaters after car swept away
Fla. — Orange County deputies released an incredible video that shows them rescuing a woman from running floodwaters. Officials say the woman's car was swept away Thursday by an extreme current in floodwaters at Dean and Lake Underhill, where the Little Econ River surged. A group of deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 72, dies after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain pool, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. - A 72-year-old Deltona man drowned after officials say he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside. "While searching for him,...
NBC Miami
Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian
Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
Florida Man And Woman Arrested After Deputies Find Enough Fentanyl To Kill Over 10,000 People
A Florida man and woman were arrested after one of them had enough fentanyl on her to kill over 10,000 people and the other was spotted driving on a suspended driver’s license. 28-year-old Taylor Marie Dufour and 22-year-old Kyle Ryan Hackney, both from Ormond Beach,
click orlando
2 arrested in fatal car burglary in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday in connection to a car burglary that ended with a man fatally shot, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Dario Amaro, 40, was shot multiple times and found around noon by deputies who responded to...
WESH
Seminole County stores to begin reopening after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County, several stores are reopening Friday morning. City officials said the times could change for individual store locations depending on the damage from Hurricane Ian and staffing availability. Check below for a list of stores resuming operations Friday:. Scheduled to open at...
click orlando
76-year-old man rescued from flooded Volusia County apartment, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old man was rescued from his apartment after it had became flooded with water from Hurricane Ian, the Holly Hill Police Department said Thursday. Police said they received an anonymous tip that the man was trapped in his apartment, which was taking on water...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach man dies after being unable to escape rising floodwaters
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night when he was unable to escape floodwaters from Hurricane Ian. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies in a high water rescue vehicle responded to 1994 Lake Drive, New Smyrna Beach, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. "The...
click orlando
Man dies in flooded Volusia home while awaiting rescue from Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 67-year-old Volusia County man died Thursday night when he fell at his home and was unable to escape rising floodwaters while awaiting rescue, officials said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in a high-water vehicle went to Lake Drive near New Smyrna...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man accused of pistol whipping man at homeless camp
A 23-year-old man is in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly hit a man with the handle of a sawed-off shotgun during an altercation at a homeless camp in Leesburg. Augustine Antonio-Cort Garza, whose address is listed as 8 Lee Road in Leesburg, was charged with simple battery after the incident, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday in wooded area near the intersection of Picciola and Park Holland roads.
Orange County nursing home evacuated due to rising flood waters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews evacuated people from a nursing center Thursday morning. Crews responded to the Avante at Orlando facility off Semoran Boulevard. Officials said the evacuations were being done over concerns from rising flood waters. Video shared on social media shows crews walking...
WESH
Woman swept away by Hurricane Ian storm surge dies; 3rd death reported in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman died after being pulled into the ocean during the height of Hurricane Ian in Volusia County. It's the third such death reported in the oceanside county over the last few days in the aftermath of the devastating storm. Above video: Chopper video...
WESH
Seminole County residents pulling together to deal with Ian damage
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kayaks and rowboats were seen moving around near Lake Harney the way they often do after heavy rains on Friday. The St. Johns river flows through Harney and will get higher with all the recent rain flowing into it. "You can't drive any cars back...
click orlando
Missing Orange County girl, 12, found safe, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Brook Bimbo was found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old Central Florida girl
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for 12-year-old Brook Bimbo. They say Brook was last seen at her home on Lake Pickett Road on Thursday between 4 and 8 a.m. She is believed to have met up with a 17-year-old male. "There is concern for her well-being...
