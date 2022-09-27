A 23-year-old Montverde man went to jail for stealing his grandmother’s vehicle, even though it was returned the next day. Dawson Lee Moore was charged with grand theft auto in connection with the theft of a red 2014 Dodge Avenger from the yard of his grandmother’s home on Bay Lake Road in Groveland. The victim reported the vehicle was taken some time between 8 p.m. Aug. 15 and 8 a.m. Aug. 16.

GROVELAND, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO