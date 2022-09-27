ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

leesburg-news.com

Grandson charged with stealing grandmother’s car

A 23-year-old Montverde man went to jail for stealing his grandmother’s vehicle, even though it was returned the next day. Dawson Lee Moore was charged with grand theft auto in connection with the theft of a red 2014 Dodge Avenger from the yard of his grandmother’s home on Bay Lake Road in Groveland. The victim reported the vehicle was taken some time between 8 p.m. Aug. 15 and 8 a.m. Aug. 16.
GROVELAND, FL
NBC Miami

Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian

Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Seminole County stores to begin reopening after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County, several stores are reopening Friday morning. City officials said the times could change for individual store locations depending on the damage from Hurricane Ian and staffing availability. Check below for a list of stores resuming operations Friday:. Scheduled to open at...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man accused of pistol whipping man at homeless camp

A 23-year-old man is in the Lake County Jail after he reportedly hit a man with the handle of a sawed-off shotgun during an altercation at a homeless camp in Leesburg. Augustine Antonio-Cort Garza, whose address is listed as 8 Lee Road in Leesburg, was charged with simple battery after the incident, which happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday in wooded area near the intersection of Picciola and Park Holland roads.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Missing Orange County girl, 12, found safe, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Brook Bimbo was found safe on Wednesday. PREVIOUS: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Brook Bimbo was last seen at her home in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

