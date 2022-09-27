ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Comments / 1

Related
wcti12.com

Coastal flooding from Ian impacting areas of Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — As Ian came ashore in South Carolina, rainfall impacted areas of Eastern North Carolina also. Carteret County had some areas of coastal flooding in Morehead City and Atlantic Beach. Water was making its way through coastal neighborhoods, overtaking docks and yards.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Flooding in Onslow County impacts homes and businesses

Onslow County, North Carolina — In Onslow County, the heavy showers from Ian caused some localized flooding. In Swansboro, several areas were submerged in water from the White Oak River. Heavy rains and gusty winds all day made it hard for Jason Corlette to get his business open. We're...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
WITN

Flash Flood Warnings for Craven and Carteret counties

FLASH FLOOD WARNING A Flash Flood Warning will be in effect through 2:30 PM Friday for eastern Carteret and southeastern Craven counties. 4 to 6″ of rain has fallen over the last several hours with another 1 to 2″ possible into the early afternoon hours. Use extra caution on the roadways and remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Find another route if water is running across the roadway.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian

NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Morehead City Seafood Festival will continue unless weather is too dangerous

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Uncertain weather conditions caused by Hurricane Ian may cause problems for events like the Morehead City Seafood Festival. According to Executive Director Virginia Yopp, The Morehead City Seafood Festival will continue this weekend unless the weather becomes too dangerous. Rides, tents, and ticket booths...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern residents thankful Ian was not like Florence

New Bern, North Carolina — While Eastern Carolina has weathered the worst of Ian, the recovery process begins. And while some parts of our area were hit hard, residents said they are grateful that Ian was nothing like Hurricane Florence. Friday night, some people who were concerned about rising...
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Emergency Management#The Board Of Directors
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Seafood
WITN

Tropical Storm Ian impacts ferry routes

VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Several ferry routes have been suspended due to coastal storm impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. According to state officials, Cedar Island-Ocracoke, Swan Quarter-Ocracoke, and Southport- Fort Fisher ferry routes are suspended until mid-day Saturday. Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach, and Bayview- Aurora ferry routes are suspended until...
OCRACOKE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Expert says Ian's biggest threat to ENC will be effects of heavy rainfall and coastal and river flooding

With Hurricane Ian approaching eastern North Carolina, one expert says the biggest threat will be water produced by heavy rainfall and coastal and river flooding. Dr. Rick Luettich is the Director of the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City and he said often in storms like this people choose to ride it out – and that can be dangerous.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
cbs17

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
wcti12.com

Sailors in Beaufort waiting out the coming storm

Beaufort County, North Carolina — People along waterfront areas of Eastern Carolina have been preparing for whatever Ian will bring. In Beaufort, sailors were prepared to head back home to Florida from Nova Scotia, but now Ian forced them to remain docked until the storm passes. The sailors said...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency

BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
BEAUFORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy