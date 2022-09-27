FLASH FLOOD WARNING A Flash Flood Warning will be in effect through 2:30 PM Friday for eastern Carteret and southeastern Craven counties. 4 to 6″ of rain has fallen over the last several hours with another 1 to 2″ possible into the early afternoon hours. Use extra caution on the roadways and remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Find another route if water is running across the roadway.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO