Legislature’s JFAC hits the road for fall budget meetings

The Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will begin three days of training and meetings Monday in Twin Falls. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee sets the state budget each year and is one of the largest, hardest working committees in the Idaho Legislature. Although the Idaho Legislature is not in session...
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year

Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to be an “ambassador between...
After-school programs help break down learning barriers

In Idaho, barriers to K-12 education abound – including learning loss, mental health issues, and youth suicide. After-school programs are one way to blast through those barriers. On Friday, education leaders discussed how after-school programs throughout the state can bolster students’ academic success, confidence, and sense of belonging. They...
