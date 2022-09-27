Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News
Pima County judge denies Planned Parenthood Arizona's motion for stay
A Pima County Superior Court judge denied Planned Parenthood Arizona's stay that was filed Monday. The stay was filed after an injunction on Arizona's near-total ban on abortion was lifted, reinstating a territory-era law. The law as it stands bans all abortions unless the mother's life is in danger. Planned...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum
Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
KTAR.com
Jury convicts man of dumping body parts in Arizona; sentencing next
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man accused of dumping body parts around northern Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. A Yavapai County jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.
Arizona students protest new laws targeting LGBTQ+ community
Arizona high school students on Thursday walked out of class to protest a number of new state laws that took effect Saturday that they say discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. Among the new laws that went into effect are two measures that ban transgender young people from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity and prohibit youth under 18 from accessing gender-affirming surgeries, which are already not recommended for minors.
AZFamily
Arizona governor candidates respond to questions about abortion stance
Immigration rights advocates harshly criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for busing migrants to the nation’s capital, saying human beings are being used as political pawns. Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it. Updated: 15 hours ago. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. Dozens rally in Phoenix...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Condemns SOS Katie Hobbs for Denying Children Access to Education
The Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is actively impeding the freedom of Arizona families to access the best possible educational opportunities for their children as prescribed by Arizona law. If families are to qualify for first quarter universal ESA funding, they must apply no later than September 30th; however, Secretary Hobbs’ continued delay in executing her duties is denying tens of thousands of children of our state access to the education best suited to their unique needs.
Differences between Arizona Governor Candidates on the Border Issue Became Clear in a Recent Telecast
Border Wall Shipping Containers - Governor Ducey Twitter page. On Sept. 26, the two Arizona governor candidates became clear in stark contrast as a result of a recent interview conducted by Mike Broomhead, a popular radio personality.
Attorney General: claims of legal confusion over AZ abortion laws are unfounded
Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed his opposition to Planned Parenthood of Arizona’s request that a judge’s ruling that recently reinstated a 1864 abortion ban be put on hold, roundly dismissing the organization’s argument that a tangled legal landscape will cause providers to put off care, ultimately harming women. Last week, Pima County Superior Court Judge […] The post Attorney General: claims of legal confusion over AZ abortion laws are unfounded appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
12news.com
'People were lied to about what they were signing': School voucher supporters allege unethical tactics in petition drive
ARIZONA, USA — Supporters of Arizona’s new universal school voucher law are urging Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to declare the petition drive unsuccessful. Dozens of activists held a rally at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday. Gov. Doug Ducey joined them to show his support. “We are...
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
Washington Examiner
Arizona secretary of state under fire for handling of anti-school choice petition
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) deflected criticism Wednesday that her office was slow-walking a signature verification process for a petition seeking a ballot referendum on the state's new school choice program. At issue is a petition from the political action committee Save Our Schools Arizona that sought to...
Pima County to receive millions to help prevent overdose deaths
Pima County received the first installment of opioid settlement money, which will help provide resources in order to reduce opioid deaths.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s First TV Ad of the General Election Sheds Light on Her Background
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shed light on her upbringing and why she supports Arizona in a new TV ad launched Tuesday entitled “Origin Story.”. “While the media and the establishment have spent millions of dollars lying about Kari Lake with fake news reports and headlines, Kari has spent the past year bypassing the corporate media and successfully delivering her message directly to the people of Arizona. That’s what she’ll continue to do in the final weeks of this campaign,” said Lake’s Communications Director Ross Trumble in a press release.
kyma.com
New report: More firearms, weaker gun laws driving violent crimes in Arizona, but what does this mean for Yuma County?
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four murders in the desert southwest last week all tied to gun violence. But are we seeing a new rise in crime or was this just an abnormal week?. Arizona has become one of the most dangerous states for criminal gun violence according to a recent report from the Center for American Progress Action Fund.
CNBC
Arizona attorney general calls student loan forgiveness 'unconstitutional' in legal challenge to Biden's plan
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has brought a legal challenge against the Biden administration's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan, threatening to throw the accounts of tens of millions of borrowers into jeopardy. Brnovich is arguing that the U.S. Department of Education doesn't have the power to cancel hundreds of billions...
New ordinance prevents housing discrimination based on source of income
The Source of Income Ordinance will provide more housing options for those with section 8 housing choice vouchers
AZFamily
See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week
Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
