Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Pima County judge denies Planned Parenthood Arizona's motion for stay

A Pima County Superior Court judge denied Planned Parenthood Arizona's stay that was filed Monday. The stay was filed after an injunction on Arizona's near-total ban on abortion was lifted, reinstating a territory-era law. The law as it stands bans all abortions unless the mother's life is in danger. Planned...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum

Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Jury convicts man of dumping body parts in Arizona; sentencing next

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man accused of dumping body parts around northern Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. A Yavapai County jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.
PRESCOTT, AZ
The Hill

Arizona students protest new laws targeting LGBTQ+ community

Arizona high school students on Thursday walked out of class to protest a number of new state laws that took effect Saturday that they say discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. Among the new laws that went into effect are two measures that ban transgender young people from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity and prohibit youth under 18 from accessing gender-affirming surgeries, which are already not recommended for minors.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona governor candidates respond to questions about abortion stance

Immigration rights advocates harshly criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for busing migrants to the nation’s capital, saying human beings are being used as political pawns. Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it. Updated: 15 hours ago. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. Dozens rally in Phoenix...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Condemns SOS Katie Hobbs for Denying Children Access to Education

The Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is actively impeding the freedom of Arizona families to access the best possible educational opportunities for their children as prescribed by Arizona law. If families are to qualify for first quarter universal ESA funding, they must apply no later than September 30th; however, Secretary Hobbs’ continued delay in executing her duties is denying tens of thousands of children of our state access to the education best suited to their unique needs.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Attorney General: claims of legal confusion over AZ abortion laws are unfounded

Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed his opposition to Planned Parenthood of Arizona’s request that a judge’s ruling that recently reinstated a 1864 abortion ban be put on hold, roundly dismissing the organization’s argument that a tangled legal landscape will cause providers to put off care, ultimately harming women.  Last week, Pima County Superior Court Judge […] The post Attorney General: claims of legal confusion over AZ abortion laws are unfounded appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800

Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
Jeremy Beren

"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake’s First TV Ad of the General Election Sheds Light on Her Background

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shed light on her upbringing and why she supports Arizona in a new TV ad launched Tuesday entitled “Origin Story.”. “While the media and the establishment have spent millions of dollars lying about Kari Lake with fake news reports and headlines, Kari has spent the past year bypassing the corporate media and successfully delivering her message directly to the people of Arizona. That’s what she’ll continue to do in the final weeks of this campaign,” said Lake’s Communications Director Ross Trumble in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week

Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
ARIZONA STATE

