Wesson, MS

WAPT

Florida school district delivers water to Jackson high schools

JACKSON, Miss. — A Florida school district made a huge water donation Tuesday, even as they prepare for Hurricane Ian. The Duvall County Public Schools donated more than 30,000 bottles of water to Jackson Public Schools. Duvall County is in the Jacksonville, Florida, area. "That is absolutely amazing, especially...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Raleigh Honors the Deaths of Two of Their Teammates

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- On Friday, Raleigh along with Madison-Ridgeland Academy honored the death of two Lions players. During the summer Ethan Adcock died from drowning, while Isaiah Strickland passed away from a car crash in late September. Before the Lions game against MRA, Strickland’s father led the team out onto the field. A powerful moment […]
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Man found unresponsive at business near Robinson Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found unresponsive at a business in Jackson on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says employees at Car Care Clinic found the man lying on his side at 4436 Robinson Road. According to Deputy Chief Hearn, the employees’ last contact was around 12:57 p.m....
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Intruder arrested after entering Wingfield High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after male intruders entered Wingfield High School on Tuesday, September 27. According to the Jackson Public School District (JPS), the intruders entered the school through a locked back door that was made accessible by a student. Officials said an altercation ensued between the intruders and one of […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Owner of house where infamous Mississippi brothel operated said ‘Old South still lives in Natchez.’ Wants no part of system that wants to punish him over property condition.

The owner of a once infamous Mississippi brothel made it known to the Natchez Preservation Commission that he will not be a part of the “good ole boy” system that is trying to punish him over the dilapidated condition of the historic property,. A newly painted sign appeared...
NATCHEZ, MS
WLBT

Suspect in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect involved in the latest officer-involved shooting by Capitol Police has now died. This confirmed by DPS spokesperson Bailey Martin on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened Sunday night near East Mayes Street in Jackson. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Jaylen Lewis. This will...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Slip of the tongue turns into t-shirt business for former J-Sette

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slip of the tongue led to a new t-shirt business for a former J-Sette. Charlotte Collins works as a Rehab Director and Physical Therapist at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson. She is also a pilates instructor, and combining two words in her class turned into...
JACKSON, MS
madisoncountyjournal.com

Ridgeland senior aces ACT

Allen C. Richert III, son of Dr. Allen Richert, Jr. and Dr. Jan Richardson Richert and a senior at Ridgeland High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Fewer than half of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S....
RIDGELAND, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison schools earn ‘A’ rating

The Madison County School District has once again earned a strong A rating, according to the 2021-2022 district and school accountability results from the state Department of Education. Madison County Schools Superintendent of Education Charlotte Seals said she is proud of every student, teacher, and administrator for achieving the outstanding...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

JSU star quarterback Shedeur Sanders launches BBQ sauce

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Shedeur Sanders, one of the sons of Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State University football team and the star quarterback of JSU launched a barbecue sauce on Wednesday as a part of his name, image, and likeness deal. Sanders is not only following his...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Police investigating robbery at Vicksburg hotel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg police are investigating an robbery that took place overnight at Candlewood Suites. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an investigation into the robbery is in early stages. However, reports indicate that a safe was remove for the premises. No injuries were reported.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Sykes Road just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Tyshun Noel, was found by neighbors. He was taken to Merit Health Central […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Sullivan and Powell to Wed

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Robby and Donna Sullivan of Magee and Tammy Sullivan of Magee, MS proudly announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Victoria Blair Sullivan to Seth Thomas Powell, son of Shannon and Kathy Powell of Mize and Randy and April Baughman of Lucedale, MS.
MAGEE, MS
WLBT

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
