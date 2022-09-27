Read full article on original website
Remnants of Ian pack punch in Portsmouth
The remnants of Ian packed a punch in Portsmouth Friday. The heavy rain and extreme winds did not let up for much of the day. The Elizabeth River looked more like an ocean.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 3
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the third week of high school coverage with games on September 29, 2022.
Virginia Beach church, beach club damaged from Hurricane Ian aftermath
The effects of Hurricane Ian are being felt in Virginia Beach. An emergency call went out, in mid-afternoon, at the Cavalier Beach Club off Atlantic Avenue.
Glow-In-The-Dark Monster Trucks
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Glow-In-The-Dark Monster Trucks are coming to Norfolk Scope this weekend! We got a preview of the big and loud Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party from Cody Holman the driver of Bone Shaker. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party. Don’t miss...
Virginia Beach sees high winds Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off Carolinas
Winds on Friday could gust to about 50 mph near the coast in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/2ELplJo. Virginia Beach sees high winds Friday as Hurricane …. Norfolk Public Works prepares for potential flooding. Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding …. Steeple falls off Virginia Beach church, wedged...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
13News Now Vault: How flooding has changed in Norfolk since the 1980s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk continues to be on the front lines of sea-level rise. It may not be a new problem, but it is escalating quickly. It doesn’t take a Hurricane like Ian to see flood conditions in parts of the city – even a regular rainstorm, timed just right with the tide -- can put us underwater.
Steeple falls off Virginia Beach church, wedged against apartment complex
Crews are currently on the scene after a steeple blew off a church in Virginia Beach Friday evening.
IAHR: Don Roberts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago. The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday." Here...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair Oct. 12
According to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Twitter, the hiring fair will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.
Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Garden of Lights returns Nov. 11
According to a press release, this holiday favorite will take place from November 11 through January 1, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hampton Roads Transit hosts career fair Oct. 7
HRT is looking to hire bus operator trainees, mechanic III, and servicers and positions are available in both Hampton and Norfolk.
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
Portsmouth casino hosts final job fair Wednesday
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting another job fair ahead of the casino's opening in 2023.
Neptune Fest's outdoor events canceled due to expected impact of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian moves up the East Coast, representatives have decided to cancel the outdoor events of the Neptune Festival in Virginia Beach.
Friday Night Flights Week 4 Full Show
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continues into the fourth week of coverage. Many high school football games were moved up to Thursday, Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian, and the forecast looks good for upcoming college games at ODU and CNU, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
