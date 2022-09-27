ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
WAVY News 10

Glow-In-The-Dark Monster Trucks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Glow-In-The-Dark Monster Trucks are coming to Norfolk Scope this weekend! We got a preview of the big and loud Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party from Cody Holman the driver of Bone Shaker. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party. Don’t miss...
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach sees high winds Friday as Hurricane Ian moves off Carolinas

Winds on Friday could gust to about 50 mph near the coast in Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/2ELplJo. Virginia Beach sees high winds Friday as Hurricane …. Norfolk Public Works prepares for potential flooding. Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding …. Steeple falls off Virginia Beach church, wedged...
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
13News Now

Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights Week 4 Full Show

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continues into the fourth week of coverage. Many high school football games were moved up to Thursday, Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian, and the forecast looks good for upcoming college games at ODU and CNU, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
NORFOLK, VA

