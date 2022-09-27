Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Prometheus Star Guy Pearce Addresses Return for FX's New Alien Series
In Prometheus, acclaimed actor Guy Pearce took on the role of Peter Weyland. Decrepit and hoping to extend his lifespan, he snuck on board the Prometheus, but ultimately suffered a fatal sound at the hands of the Engineers. With a production start date coming soon, it's tempting to wonder whether Pearce might be tapped to reprise the role of Peter Weyland (or at least a hologram of him) in the forthcoming Alien TV series from Legion showrunner Noah Hawley. Originally developed under Ridley Scott, the project was briefly thought dead when he announced he was moving on from it. Instead, a new generation of talent will apparently tackle a previously-unexplored portion of the Alien universe's history.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return
Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Address Logan Concerns
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have reunited to explain how their reunion in Deadpool 3 will affect Logan. Fans were shocked on Tuesday afternoon when Ryan Reynolds announced not only would Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but the film also has a release date of September 6, 2024. Does this mean the end of Logan, with Wolverine dying, will change because of the third Deadpool film? What will their team-up in Deadpool 3 look like? Luckily, the two Marvel stars have sat down to answer all of your fan questions... if only you're good at reading lips.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
ComicBook
The Crow Reboot Reportedly Wraps Production
Production on the long-in-development reboot of The Crow has wrapped, meaning that barring a Batgirl-style calamity, the movie is finally going to be a reality. According to The Prague Reporter, the 10-week-long production on The Crow reboot starring It's Bill Skarsgård has wrapped production in Prague. The twist? According to paperwork filed with the Czech Republic, the production was registered as a six-episode TV series, rather than the feature film suggested in previous reports. If true, this would be the first TV adaptation of James O'Barr's beloved comic book, following on the heels of four movies released between 1994 and 2005.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #466 Is Perfectly Average
Today's Wordle features a common trap for players, but one that easy to work around. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
Marvel's Daredevil Star Reveals Hopes for Disney+ Return, "We Had So Much More Story to Tell"
Marvel Studios has been hard at work on their Multiverse Saga film slate and there have been a few projects that have focused on the topic at hand. Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all pushed Phase Four along with their use of the multiverse, and it definitely delivered. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) who helped Peter Parker get out of a huge legal problem, and now he's returning, fully suited up as the Man Without Fear in the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox will also appear in the upcoming Echo series alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, and they will return for their upcoming revival series Daredevil: Born Again. Fans have been wondering if their other costars would return in the series, and now Karen Page actress Deborah Ann-Wool has revealed that she's ready to return. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that while she's willing to return, Marvel has yet to call her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
The Flash Producer Barbara Muschietti Shares New Set Photo From Ezra Miller Movie
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been pretty up in the air. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav inherited a ton of problems like the ongoing Ezra Miller situation, in which The Flash star has been accused of numerous crimes. Miller was arrested multiple times while in Hawaii, including for assault at a karaoke bar, and some other stuff. The actor recently apologized for his erratic behavior and the studio doubled down on their plans to release the superhero movie. Now, producer Barbara Muschietti has shared a new image from behind-the-scenes of the movie.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
ComicBook
Andor Episode 4 Has Star Wars Fans Loving Mon Mothma & Luthen Rael
Andor Episode 4 had Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael spending some time together. Fans are loving the series so far and especially the dynamic with these two characters. One quick scroll of Twitter shows how many people couldn't get enough of the meeting between the two. Promos for Episode 4 focused on a tense moment between Genevieve O'Reilly's and Stellan Skarsgård's characters. A bit of despair has been in the air over the course of this entire Disney+ series. Basically, Andor is the most adult of the Star Wars series on the streaming platform. There's been all kinds of social issues on display and a tone that feels very familiar to Rogue One fans. So, check out some of the celebration for yourself down below.
ComicBook
Crunchyroll to Add Two Major Movies on October 6th
Crunchyroll is the go-to place for all things anime, and it has amassed a number of IPs over the years. From shows to OVAs and movies, you can find just about anything you want to binge. Of course, there are some things missing from the catalog, and Crunchyroll has announced it will add two big movies to its line-up before long.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection
Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
ComicBook
Wolverine Comic in Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 Announcement Identified
On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine one more time in Deadpool 3, releasing in theaters in September 2024. Reynolds announced the news in a video that included a shot of him in his Deadpool costume reading a comic book. Though the comic was folded back on itself, concealing its cover, we've identified the comic book Reynolds is reading in the video based on the interior pages. The comic book is Wolverine (Vol. 7) #21, written by Benjamin Percy, with art by Adam Kubert, colors by Frank Martin, and letters by Cory Petit. Marvel Comics published the issue in May.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
ComicBook
Nosferatu Reboot Returns to Life With Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp
Robert Eggers' passion project of developing a new take on Nosferatu seems to have risen from the grave, as Deadline reports that Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp have joined the project. Ever since his breakout success with The Witch, Eggers has been working on developing a new take on the 1922 silent film, which often had The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy attached in some capacity. Eggers has since delivered the films The Lighthouse and The Northman, with the completion of each film seeing updates about a new Nosferatu moving forward and then subsequently being thwarted, though this latest update seems more promising.
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
ComicBook
The Munsters Rotten Tomatoes Score Released
Rob Zombie's reboot of The Munsters has officially arrived and as seems to be tradition with the rocker turned filmmaker's movies, the critics scores are out and they're not kind. As of this writing, the TV series has a 32% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is rated "Rotten" right now. No official critical consensus has been written just yet, but Zombie's reboot of the classic sitcom is getting thrashed by a few though a handful have found some charm in the revival. Check out what the.
ComicBook
God of War PC Studio Working to Turn "Flagship" PlayStation IP Into a Live-Service Game
A "flagship" PlayStation IP is apparently being turned into a live-service project by Jetpack Interactive, a studio that worked to bring God of War to the PC platform. It's not known which IP it is that's being focused during this initiative with news of these plans only recently revealed through a job listing on LinkedIn. There was also an indication that God of War Ragnarok could be coming to the PC platform later on, though that's perhaps less surprising now given how many PlayStation games have come to the PC.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Creator Details Connection to The Witcher Season 2
In case you somehow missed it, there has been an outpouring of news about Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin since the recent Tudum fan event. First and foremost, The Witcher: Blood Origin will officially release on December 25th. Also, Minnie Driver has been added to the cast. And now it's only four episodes instead of six. On top of all of that, The Witcher: Blood Origin creator Declan de Barra has detailed a very specific connection that the prequel series has to The Witcher Season 2.
Comments / 0