Marvel Studios has been hard at work on their Multiverse Saga film slate and there have been a few projects that have focused on the topic at hand. Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all pushed Phase Four along with their use of the multiverse, and it definitely delivered. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) who helped Peter Parker get out of a huge legal problem, and now he's returning, fully suited up as the Man Without Fear in the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox will also appear in the upcoming Echo series alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, and they will return for their upcoming revival series Daredevil: Born Again. Fans have been wondering if their other costars would return in the series, and now Karen Page actress Deborah Ann-Wool has revealed that she's ready to return. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that while she's willing to return, Marvel has yet to call her.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO