ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

IMF says UK fiscal measures will 'likely increase inequality,' urges rethink

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SR2G_0iCUvZfn00

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday took aim at new British financial plans that have roiled markets, warning that "large and untargeted fiscal packages" would likely increase inequality in Britain and could undermine monetary policy.

In its first comments on plans by Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, which have sent sterling and bonds into free fall, the IMF urged UK authorities to consider providing more targeted support to families and business instead of sizable tax cuts and sharply higher government spending.

“We are closely monitoring recent economic developments in the UK and are engaged with the authorities," an IMF spokesperson said, in response to a query from Reuters after the British pound hit an all-time low amid spiking market concerns.

"Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy," the spokesperson said in the IMF's first public reaction.

Kwarteng, who on Friday unveiled a budget aimed at growing the economy by cutting taxes and sharply increasing government borrowing, responded to market mayhem by promising to roll out medium-term debt-cutting plans on Nov. 23.

The global lender understands that Britain's "sizable fiscal package" was intended to help residents deal with higher energy prices and to boost growth via tax cuts and supply measures, but such measures could put fiscal policy at cross purposes with monetary policy, the spokesperson said.

"The nature of the UK measures will likely increase inequality," it added.

Kwarteng's Nov. 23 budget would provide an "early opportunity for the UK government to consider ways to provide support that is more targeted and reevaluate the tax measures, especially those that benefit high-income earners,” the spokesperson added.

Britain was forced to apply for an IMF loan of nearly $4 billion during the 1976 financial crisis, with IMF negotiators insisting on deep cuts in public expenditure at the time.

IMF officials have warned repeatedly in recent months of the need to carefully calibrate fiscal and monetary policy as central bankers raise interest rates across the globe to get inflation under control.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S&P cuts UK rating outlook after tax cut plan

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the outlook for its AA credit rating for British sovereign debt on Friday to "negative" from "stable" as it judged Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax cut plans would cause debt to keep rising.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar up on euro as quarter ends, commodity led currencies sink

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro on Friday but pared gains late in a session that was muddied by quarter-end trading while riskier commodity-led currencies fell sharply after European inflation hit a record high and U.S. consumer spending increased faster than expected.
CURRENCIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Linus Business#Business Economics#Interest Rates#British Pound#Uk
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Reuters

610K+
Followers
357K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy