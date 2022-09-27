ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

New York Folklore spotlights Folklife Festival

New York Folklore in Schenectady has announced Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival, its newest exhibit. This latest exhibit spotlights last year’s Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival in anticipation and support of this year’s Festival, which will be held at Albany’s Washington Park on October 2.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Movies#Schenectady#Grace#Jewish
Daily Voice

'You're On Live Television': Today Show Surprises Rensselaer Man On National Good Neighbor Day

An upstate New York man got the surprise of a lifetime when he answered a knock at the door and found himself on live, national television. Rensselaer County resident Ernie Mann, age 75, opened the door to his City of Rensselaer home Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, and was shocked to find a camera crew from the Today show accompanied by two dozen cheering neighbors.
RENSSELAER, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Haunted Saratoga County Homestead Tours On Sale! Dare to Enter?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, is allegedly haunted and off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this Fall for a Haunted Nights paranormal tour.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Popeyes in Amsterdam to open in October

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to open a new location in Amsterdam, with the grand opening on Monday, October 17 at 10 a.m. The location plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with giveaways. The new location will be at 120 Veeders Mill, Amsterdam, New York.
AMSTERDAM, NY
104.5 The Team

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Returns to Albany! Want the Details?

2022 has been the year we returned to concerts in the Capital Region and beyond. Now we are adding to the 2023 concert calendar with a NEW show announcement. Looking back at 2022, over 40,000 people set an attendance record watching rapper Nelly at the New York State Fair. SPAC had a great Summer with a packed Morgan Wallen show. REO Speedwagon and Robert Plant also made their way to Saratoga. Now, here's a glimpse into what 2023 has in store.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Clifton Park Chick-fil-A Moooving Forward-When Will it Open? [PICS]

We haven't heard much about the Chick-fil-A that is being built in Clifton Park but now we know when we can expect it to open. It now has the approval to begin construction. The Town of Clifton Park Deputy Supervisor Anthony Morelli said that the Town was very concerned about the additional traffic in that area of Clifton Park that is already congested according to CBS 6 Albany. He also said that,
CLIFTON PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy