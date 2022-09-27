Read full article on original website
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
Roger Maris Jr. blasts MLB, says Aaron Judge’s potential 62nd home run should be single-season record
Roger Maris Jr. believes MLB needs to change their record books if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs in a single season because he is doing so without performance-enhancing drugs.
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
Yankees' 'acting manager' Anthony Rizzo hyped after big decision pays off
With the Yankees clinching the AL East on Tuesday, many starters have the night off Wednesday — but Anthony Rizzo still has an important job to do.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next contract might not turn out very well, MLB insider says
Aaron Judge’s free agency is approaching. The New York Yankees just clinched the American League East and will soon begin a playoff run, but after that their star will be free from team control. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The slugging outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5...
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason
Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
Craig Kimbrel promise for Dodgers’ World Series run after getting demoted from closer role
The Los Angeles Dodgers were just one win away from setting a franchise wins record. Craig Kimbrel got the call in an extra-innings affair against the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately, the Dodgers will have to wait at least one more day to set the record as the 34-year-old’s struggles continued. Kimbrel allowed three walks (though […] The post Craig Kimbrel promise for Dodgers’ World Series run after getting demoted from closer role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Aaron Judge hits 61st home run to tie Roger Maris for American League record
Chasing history, the Aaron Judge home run watch continues. This past Thursday saw Judge come just a few feet away
Carlos Correa sends Twins clear message about contract demands
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to opt out of his contract and test free agency this winter. On Thursday, he made clear that the price tag to retain him will not be an easy one to meet. Correa said Thursday that he is a “product.” Like any other...
Blue Jays fans’ tragic reaction after muffing catch on Aaron Judge 61st HR ball
After over a week of waiting, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge finally snapped his homer-less steak and at the same time tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Apart from the actual event itself, baseball fans were also interested to see just whose life will change by catching […] The post Blue Jays fans’ tragic reaction after muffing catch on Aaron Judge 61st HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi gushes over Aaron Judge’s ‘amazing’ power
Did you hear that Wednesday was a big night for Aaron Judge?. The New York Yankees slugger hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Let the praise...
Video shows how close Blue Jays fans were to catching Aaron Judge home run ball
Aaron Judge on Wednesday tied Roger Maris’ American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season. The homer came with a runner on in the top of the 7th inning to give his New York Yankees a 5-3 lead against the Toronto Blue Jays. Judge hit...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees star Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics. […] The post Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blue Jays coach’s wife hilariously wants divorce after giving back Aaron Judge 61st HR ball
Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann might not have to go to work for the rest of his life, as he apparently was the one who caught New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. The Yankees scored an 8-3 win in the series finale against the […] The post Blue Jays coach’s wife hilariously wants divorce after giving back Aaron Judge 61st HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are, yet again, the best team in all of baseball with a 106-47 record. Despite losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer over the offseason, the Dodgers just keep trucking along, as they remain incredibly stacked, led by star first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts. So with shortstop Trea Turner’s […] The post Dodgers rumors: LA isn’t the ‘favorite’ to land Trea Turner as he hits free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
