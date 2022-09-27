Read full article on original website
Physician burnout continues to climb after 6-year decline: Study
The burnout rate among U.S. physicians spiked from 38.2 percent in 2020 to 62.8 percent in 2021, an increase of 24.6 percentage points, according to a Sept. 13 analysis from Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Based on the association of physician burnout with quality of care, job turnover, and reductions in work...
11 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 23. 1. Gail Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. 2. Annabelle Braun, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange County, Calif.
Telehealth startup allegedly treated minors without parents' consent
Telehealth startup Cerebral has been accused of prescribing minors prescriptions without the consent of their parents, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29. Cerebral has a software that verified customers' IDs, but the software didn't identify patients' ages, according to former employees and documents reviewed by the Journal. Clinicians were allegedly supposed to verify patient ages during 30-minute video chats.
5 health systems' biggest patient safety win this year
From creating safety culture tools to collaborating with other systems, hospitals and health systems are consistently working to improve patient safety. Becker's asked five clinical leaders what their biggest patient safety win has been in 2022. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. David Williams, MD. Senior...
NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: Improving healthcare access is really about culture change and trust
Last week, I had the opportunity to speak at the Dreamforce Conference in San Francisco. It was a valuable chance to learn about what organizations are doing across the country to improve the experience for their customers. I shared the journey that NewYork-Presbyterian is on to make our organization more customer- and patient-centric and had the chance to hear what other healthcare organizations are doing. A common theme was that, although customer- centric transformation is built on technology, it is still primarily about people. Even more specifically, it is about changing the way we work to better meet the needs of people – both those we serve as well as our own teams.
Preferred Behavioral Health Group selects new CEO
Lakewood, N.J.-based Preferred Behavioral Health Group selected Tara Chalakani, PsyD, RN, as CEO. Dr. Chalakani currently works as the organization's deputy CEO. According to a Sept. 28 news release, she has 30 years of experience in healthcare, including experience in nursing, psychology and mental health. Mary Pat Angelini, outgoing Preferred...
Finvi expands healthcare functionality to better support post-acute healthcare providers
Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payments process, announced today expanded functionality of its Artiva HCx solution to better support post-acute care providers including home health, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care hospitals. Editor's Note: The article originally appeared...
Managers struggling most with hybrid work: Gallup
While U.S. hybrid employees are in various roles within companies, managers are struggling the most with this working model, Gallup finds. Many companies have adopted hybrid work. Among hybrid workers, 23 percent strongly agree that they feel connected to their organization's culture, which is higher than the 20 percent of employees overall, according to a Sept. 28 article on the marketing research firm's website. Hybrid managers specifically feel less connected than remote or on-site managers.
7 recent medical school partnerships
Here are seven stories on medical school partnerships that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 25:. 1. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, both in New Brunswick, N.J., partnered to create a new medical research and innovation center, New Jersey 101.5 reported Sept. 26.
Charity care lacking at Mayo Clinic, other top hospitals, advocates say
Charity care spending at Mayo Clinic is on the lower end compared to other nonprofit hospitals, the Post-Bulletin reported. The Rochester-Minn.- based clinic spent .34 percent of its annual expenses on charity care in 2021. Nonprofit hospitals averaged spending 2.3 percent of their annual expenses providing charity care in 2021.
Pharmacist group, Prescryptive Health partner to promote AI-optimized pricing tool
The National Community Pharmacists Association is teaming up with Prescryptive Health, a Redmond, Wash.-based healthcare tech company and pharmacy benefit manager, to promote Prescryptive's MyRx AI Pricing system. The NCPA said the device can enhance independent pharmacies' prowess "by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by artificial intelligence."
Dr. Amy Goldberg appointed dean of Temple medical school
Amy Goldberg, MD, was appointed dean of Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine in Philadelphia. Previously, Dr. Goldberg served as interim dean for 18 months. She also spent 13 years leading Temple's trauma services as an on-call duty surgeon. Dr. Goldberg has published papers in journals including Journal of...
4 reasons health systems pursue revenue cycle partnerships
Eighty-three percent of health systems outsource some revenue cycle components, including 10 percent that use end-to-end partnerships, according to a report from the Health Management Academy. The report, sponsored by R1 RCM, was compiled from 40 quantitative survey responses and eight qualitative in-depth interviews with C-suite executives as well as...
'Cloud projects are powering forward': Health system CIOs on cloud spending amid economic pressures
As many hospitals and health systems deal with declining revenues and tightening margins, departments including IT are looking for areas to cut their budgets. But is the cloud one of them?. Health systems are increasingly moving their EHRs and other applications to the cloud to save money on capital expenditures...
Uber Health, ShiftMed partner to provide transportation to healthcare workers
Uber Health has partnered with healthcare workforce platform ShiftMed to provide transportation to nurses and other healthcare workers to help with staffing shortages. ShiftMed's more than 100,000 professionals will be able to access Uber Health rides directly within the ShiftMed app, and "high-performing" clinicians will earn vouchers for meal and grocery delivery with Uber Eats, according to the Sept. 29 ShiftMed news release.
The 5 most pressing drug shortages in the US
As pharmacies and hospitals struggle with the nationwide dearth of Adderall generics, drug shortage expert Erin Fox, PharmD, spoke with Becker's on Sept. 28 about frustrations with ongoing shortages, how the issue bleeds into staffing shortages and the "silver lining" to running low on older treatments. Here's what Dr. Fox,...
Epic's Garden Plot adds new software for medical groups
Epic added two new software solutions to Garden Plot, its software service geared toward independent medical groups with 40 or more providers. The two softwares are 3M M*Modal Fluency Direct and medical necessity solutions, according to a Sept. 29 3M press release. 3M M*Modal is a AI-based software that allows...
Penn Highlands Healthcare partnership advances healthcare workforce
Penn Highlands Healthcare plans to expand the Clearfield (Pa.) County Career and Technology Center's practical nursing program by sponsoring tuition for students who sign an employment agreement. According to a Sept. 28 news release, students who agree to the terms have the option of working at a Penn Highlands Healthcare...
Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips named president of Press Ganey consulting
Healthcare services company Press Ganey is naming Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, as its consulting division's president and chief clinical officer. Dr. Compton-Phillips previously served as president of clinical operations at Renton, Wash.-based Providence. Dr. Compton-Phillips left Providence on Sept. 1. Before her time at Providence, Dr. Compton-Phillips worked at Oakland, Calif.-based...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, based in Los...
