Hurricane Ian is headed for North Carolina, NCDOT and the American Red Cross prepare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many school districts have made the decision to either cancel school Friday or operate remotely. This is all because of the nasty weather headed to our area. With winds expected to be 50 miles per hour, it can be dangerous for a school bus or anyone...
foxwilmington.com
Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
wfdd.org
What you need to know as Tropical Storm Ian impacts North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Triad, including Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, and Randolph counties. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day Friday and into the evening, with possible winds gusting to 57 mph. Governor Cooper has issued a State of Emergency Wednesday and urges North...
Live webcams: Watch Tropical Storm Ian’s effects on NC beaches and traffic
Wind, rain, storm surge -- watch the storm move through NC in real time.
WITN
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials preparing for Hurricane Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
cbs17
Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
'You can be ready in advance' | Essential items needed for your emergency preparedness kit
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As North Carolina prepares for heavy rain and winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, now is the time to check on your emergency preparedness kit. Scott Muthersbaugh is the Public Information Officer for Guilford County Emergency Services. He said it's always better to prepare in advance.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
WXII 12
Power outages on the rise as Ian batters Carolinas; how to report power outages
Ian could mean power outages. Keep this so that you can easily report an outage and find out when service will be restored. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages have increased in North Carolina as heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Ian crept into the state Friday from the storm’s South Carolina landfall.
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to prepare for possibly ‘deadly’ storm
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper held a news conference on Thursday afternoon with emergency officials after issuing a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches North Carolina. North Carolinians can expect heavy rain, possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. NC should see the most rain […]
corneliustoday.com
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
North Carolina prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad is preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday, with the storm heading our way this weekend. The State of Emergency protects against price gouging of fuel and supplies. It also waives size and weight...
cbs17
THE LIST: Ian closures, cancelations, and postponed events in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several events across North Carolina and the Triangle are canceled or postponed this weekend because of Tropical Storm Ian. The former hurricane had weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall on the west coast of Florida as a major category 4 storm on Wednesday.
The latest Triangle outlook for Hurricane Ian: Possible heavy rain, river flooding
The hurricane is moving into Florida and could hit anywhere from central Tennessee to Eastern North Carolina starting Thursday night.
