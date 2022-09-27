ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

foxwilmington.com

Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
State
North Carolina State
wfdd.org

What you need to know as Tropical Storm Ian impacts North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Triad, including Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, and Randolph counties. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day Friday and into the evening, with possible winds gusting to 57 mph. Governor Cooper has issued a State of Emergency Wednesday and urges North...
WITN

NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials preparing for Hurricane Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
cbs17

Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
corneliustoday.com

Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad is preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday, with the storm heading our way this weekend. The State of Emergency protects against price gouging of fuel and supplies. It also waives size and weight...
