Kath Edsall
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: kathedsall@yahoo.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please share all your social media accounts: Facebook. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to...
Tali-Faris-Hylen
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: votefortali@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/TaliFarisHylenforELBOE. https://www.instagram.com/votetalifarishylen. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you...
Rob Sumbler
Candidate Contact for Public: rob@sumblerforel.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. a. I am running for the school board because...
Jim McEvoy
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: Jim McEvoy, jimforelsb@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. I am registered with the Ingham County Democratic Party. Please share all your social media accounts:. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimForELSB. Twitter: https://twitter.com/JimForELSB. Please include...
Monica Schafer
EDITOR'S NOTE: Ms. Schafer declined to answer the City Pulse survey, submitting instead her responses to the League of Women Voters candidate inquiries. 1. Please describe your qualifications and experiences and explain why you are running for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. 1. My educational background, work experiences at...
Sarah Belanger
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Williamston Community Schools Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.sarahbelanger4wcs.com. Candidate Contact for Public: sarah.belanger@outlook.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Nonpartisan. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/SarahBelangerMI. https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarahbelanger. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate.
Caitlin Cavanagh
UPDATE: Due to a transcription error, Caitlin Cavanagh's last name was incorrect. This entry has been updated to correctly reflect her last name. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Website: www.CaitCav.com. Candidate Contact for Public: committee4caitcav@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party?: Democratic party. Please share all...
Ashley Kuykendoll
Age: 33 – FYI, I do not understand the relevance of this question. In my opinion, it reads. as though my age should be a consideration for my candidacy. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Grand Ledge Public School Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.ashleykuykendoll4glps.com/. Candidate Contact for Public: ashleykuykendoll.glps@gmail.com. Are...
Christopher Lewis
Candidate Name: Christopher Lewis, Ed.D. Candidate for Williamston Community Schools Board of Education (6-year term):. Candidate Contact for Public: clewis4wcs@gmail.com. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1) What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. I’ve served the Williamston Schools in 2013-14...
Katherine Busard
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Potterville School Board. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. Every child deserves access to quality educational...
The battle over K-12 education
Three candidates for the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education sat quietly at a table in the Grand Ledge Public Library. They listened as Linda Lee Tarver, a GOP activist and candidate for the state Board of Education, provided her own opinions on controversies and issues facing K-12 education in Michigan.
Toni Hughes Glasscoe
UPDATE: Due to a transcription error, Toni Hughes Glassoe's last name was incorrect. This entry has been updated to correctly reflect her last name. EDITOR'S NOTE: Toni Hughes Glasscoe declined to answer the City Pulse Survey, opting instead to share the following biography. Toni is currently the Associate Vice President...
Deborah Sue Wolf
Candidate for: School Board for Williamston Community Schools, Partial Term. Candidate Contact for Public: deborahswolf@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? No If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/groups/773864083634664. https://www.instagram.com/electdeborahwolf/. 1.What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election...
Matt Bennett
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason Public Schools Board of Education. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: N/A. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085321455221. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. I am...
Brooke Locke
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Ingham County Commission District 15. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please include a high-quality photo of the candidate. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to? I wanted to see someone fill...
Amy Lark
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason School Board Candidate. Candidate Contact for Public: amymlark@gmail.com; 906-231-7221. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Though not formally affiliated with the party, I vote Democrat, although this is a nonpartisan position. Please share all your social media accounts:...
Daniels for City Council
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
First Ward Lansing City Council candidates differ on issues
Meet Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost, who are running to represent the First Ward on the Lansing City Council on Nov. 8. Daniels, 36, served in Iraq where he was injured. As part of his journey to heal from his physical and psychic wounds, he found boxing his salve. He grew up in the Lansing area, attended Grand Ledge Public Schools and joined the Army. He returned to Lansing with his family and started a gym featuring boxing as the key activity. He was appointed to the City Council in February to fill a seat left empty when former Councilmember Brandon Betz resigned.
