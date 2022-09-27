ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Kath Edsall

Kath Edsall

Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: kathedsall@yahoo.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please share all your social media accounts: Facebook. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to...
EAST LANSING, MI
Tali-Faris-Hylen

Tali-Faris-Hylen

Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Contact for Public: votefortali@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/TaliFarisHylenforELBOE. https://www.instagram.com/votetalifarishylen. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you...
EAST LANSING, MI
Rob Sumbler

Rob Sumbler

Candidate Contact for Public: rob@sumblerforel.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. a. I am running for the school board because...
EAST LANSING, MI
Jim McEvoy

Jim McEvoy

Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: Jim McEvoy, jimforelsb@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. I am registered with the Ingham County Democratic Party. Please share all your social media accounts:. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimForELSB. Twitter: https://twitter.com/JimForELSB. Please include...
EAST LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Education
Monica Schafer

Monica Schafer

EDITOR'S NOTE: Ms. Schafer declined to answer the City Pulse survey, submitting instead her responses to the League of Women Voters candidate inquiries. 1. Please describe your qualifications and experiences and explain why you are running for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. 1. My educational background, work experiences at...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Sarah Belanger

Sarah Belanger

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Williamston Community Schools Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.sarahbelanger4wcs.com. Candidate Contact for Public: sarah.belanger@outlook.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Nonpartisan. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/SarahBelangerMI. https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarahbelanger. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
Caitlin Cavanagh

Caitlin Cavanagh

UPDATE: Due to a transcription error, Caitlin Cavanagh's last name was incorrect. This entry has been updated to correctly reflect her last name. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing Board of Education. Candidate Website: www.CaitCav.com. Candidate Contact for Public: committee4caitcav@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party?: Democratic party. Please share all...
LANSING, MI
Ashley Kuykendoll

Ashley Kuykendoll

Age: 33 – FYI, I do not understand the relevance of this question. In my opinion, it reads. as though my age should be a consideration for my candidacy. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Grand Ledge Public School Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.ashleykuykendoll4glps.com/. Candidate Contact for Public: ashleykuykendoll.glps@gmail.com. Are...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
#Election Local#Board Of Education#Lansing School Board#Lsj#Stanford University#Lansing School District
Christopher Lewis

Christopher Lewis

Candidate Name: Christopher Lewis, Ed.D. Candidate for Williamston Community Schools Board of Education (6-year term):. Candidate Contact for Public: clewis4wcs@gmail.com. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1) What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. I’ve served the Williamston Schools in 2013-14...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
Katherine Busard

Katherine Busard

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Potterville School Board. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. Every child deserves access to quality educational...
POTTERVILLE, MI
The battle over K-12 education

The battle over K-12 education

Three candidates for the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education sat quietly at a table in the Grand Ledge Public Library. They listened as Linda Lee Tarver, a GOP activist and candidate for the state Board of Education, provided her own opinions on controversies and issues facing K-12 education in Michigan.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
Toni Hughes Glasscoe

Toni Hughes Glasscoe

UPDATE: Due to a transcription error, Toni Hughes Glassoe's last name was incorrect. This entry has been updated to correctly reflect her last name. EDITOR'S NOTE: Toni Hughes Glasscoe declined to answer the City Pulse Survey, opting instead to share the following biography. Toni is currently the Associate Vice President...
LANSING, MI
Deborah Sue Wolf

Deborah Sue Wolf

Candidate for: School Board for Williamston Community Schools, Partial Term. Candidate Contact for Public: deborahswolf@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? No If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/groups/773864083634664. https://www.instagram.com/electdeborahwolf/. 1.What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
Matt Bennett

Matt Bennett

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason Public Schools Board of Education. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: N/A. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085321455221. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. I am...
MASON, MI
Brooke Locke

Brooke Locke

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Ingham County Commission District 15. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please include a high-quality photo of the candidate. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to? I wanted to see someone fill...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Amy Lark

Amy Lark

Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason School Board Candidate. Candidate Contact for Public: amymlark@gmail.com; 906-231-7221. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Though not formally affiliated with the party, I vote Democrat, although this is a nonpartisan position. Please share all your social media accounts:...
MASON, MI
Daniels for City Council

Daniels for City Council

• Snail mail: City Pulse, 1905 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912. Contact Berl Schwartz for more information: publisher@lansingcitypulse.com or (517) 999-5061. (Please include your name, address and telephone number so we can reach you. Keep letters to 250 words or fewer. City Pulse reserves the right to edit letters and columns.)
LANSING, MI
Matt Hall

Matt Hall

Website: Facebook site - Matt Hall for Mason School Board. I have no party affiliation. The FB page noted above is my candidacy’s only social media site. 1. Serving on the Mason School Board is an opportunity to give back to the Mason Schools and the. community. I have...
MASON, MI
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

First Ward Lansing City Council candidates differ on issues

Meet Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost, who are running to represent the First Ward on the Lansing City Council on Nov. 8. Daniels, 36, served in Iraq where he was injured. As part of his journey to heal from his physical and psychic wounds, he found boxing his salve. He grew up in the Lansing area, attended Grand Ledge Public Schools and joined the Army. He returned to Lansing with his family and started a gym featuring boxing as the key activity. He was appointed to the City Council in February to fill a seat left empty when former Councilmember Brandon Betz resigned.
LANSING, MI

