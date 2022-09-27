Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
wvlt.tv
StateMint consignment pop-up returns with largest sale ever
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - StateMint consignment semi-annual pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with the most inventory they’ve ever had. There are more than 30,000 new or lightly used items including fall and winter outerwear, jeans, shoes and accessories for men and women. “We are expecting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATE
2 ingredient cake that will get your taste buds singing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chef Scott Whittaker stopped by the Living East Tennessee kitchen to show us how you can add a “pop” to a 2 ingredient cake that is bursting with flavor. Next we head back in time as Chef Scott shows us a 3 ingredient “Mayo Biscuit”.
wvlt.tv
Dead Man’s Farm open for Halloween season
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the top haunted houses in the country is ready to bring the horror again this Halloween season. Dead Man’s Farm is now open in Philadelphia, TN. The haunted attraction boasts new scares, scenes and characters that will bring you nightmares. Tickets to Dead...
wvlt.tv
Dinosaurs take over Knoxville Convention Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Watch out! A fleet of dinosaurs is calling the Knoxville Convention Center home until Sunday, Oct. 2. Jurassic Quest, dubbed as North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience, is back in Knoxville for a short time, giving guests a unique look at the creatures that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago.
wvlt.tv
E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 free things to do in Knoxville Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall. Some of these events may change due to Hurricane Ian.
WATE
Shea Aesthetics bring Anti-Aging event to East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Shea Aesthetics the talented and knowledgeable staff have over 75 years of combined experience and are hosting and anti-aging event in Knoxville. When it comes to looking your best nothing is more important than the confidence that it brings you and with a perfect...
Nearly $6,000 of golf clubs stolen from Knoxville store
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from DICK's House of Sport in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Morristown shelter looking for help adopting animals
Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction. Florida officials told more than 1,000 airmen and soldiers to return to Tennessee. According to Tennessee officials, Florida service members said it would handle the clean-up efforts. Rain chances highest overnight, spotty rain for Saturday. Updated: 8 hours ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideofknoxville.com
Covenant Convenient Care to Close Downtown in Early December
For me, it was one of the greatest one-two punches of good news I’ve ever reported: Downtown got an independent pharmacy in Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain and downtown got a primary and urgent care clinic in Covenant Convenient Care. The pharmacy opened near the end of 2015 and the clinic opened in early 2016. Two critical services were added to the downtown resurgence, further allowing people to do their business without driving out of downtown.
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm soaking up the spotlight after surprise national feature
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One East Tennessee original is receiving national attention after a surprise visit. ”When I heard he stopped by I had to google him because I had never heard of him before,” said owner Colleen Cruze Bhatti. One Bite Pizza Review is led by Barstool Sports...
Truck carrying ‘large amount of beer’ overturned on Papermill Drive
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
wvlt.tv
Springbrook Farm City Center in Alcoa
The senior wide receiver injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. The Natalie L. Haslam Music Center was packed as Chancellor Donde Plowman gave her 4th Flagship Address about the future of UT Knoxville. Teen dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex, second teen...
thesmokies.com
Are the Dollywood pumpkins real? Here’s the inside scoop
The Harvest Festival is now underway at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., kicking off a tradition that features sweet treats, seasonal food, live music and larger-than-life displays. One of the park’s most popular events is presented by Humana and Covenant Health. The fall celebration will run throughout September and...
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams starting Empty the Shelters event Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Young-Williams Animal Center is starting an Empty the Shelters campaign to help older dogs get adopted. “The big point is lets get these dogs [and cats] adopted. They offer us grant funding to get these dogs out of here,” YWAC employee Justin Young said. Officials...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: West Knoxville home burns
A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
wvlt.tv
Morristown shelter at critical level, incentivizing adoptions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Half of the animals at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have waived or reduced adoption fees. The shelter is at critical capacity and they hope to incentivize people to adopt their animals to avoid euthanasia. Lori Hotel, the Executive Director, said they haven’t put down animals in several years. They said that fewer people wanted to adopt, and more people were calling to ask if they can hand over their pets.
Comments / 0