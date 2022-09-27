ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WALA-TV FOX10

Watch out for ‘check washing’ scam involving your bank account

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It’s no joke because it almost cost an Ohio woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in the scam are doing the right thing. You...
TOLEDO, OH
WALA-TV FOX10

“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian is dumping rain and threatening a historically dangerous storm surge on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning that it is ready to respond to the potentially devastating major hurricane. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “Search and rescue remains...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Illinois Business
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Rescue efforts underway in Central Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Communities were in shambles, homes were ruined, and many were left without a roof over their heads. The destruction in Ian’s wake left Central Florida in complete disarray. Florida fire marshal said this the worst natural disaster in the state’s history. Ian was just shy...
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Hurricane Ian crossing Florida, then to head up Atlantic Coast

(WALA) - We are tracking major Hurricane Ian as it tracks inland over the Florida Peninsula. The hurricane made landfall around 2:10 p.m. CDT near Cayo Costa, Fla., with winds at 150 mph. Storm surge has been catastrophic in places like Marco Island, Fort Myers Beach, and Naples. This is...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Products#Listeria#Meats#The Recall#Foodsafety#Food Recall#Foodborne Illness#General Health#Gray News##Gray Media Group Inc
WALA-TV FOX10

Walt Disney World, Universal Studios closing due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are closing as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. Walt Disney World announced that all its parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney’s waterparks and Disney Springs. Disney Resort hotels are staying open, but guests are...
ORLANDO, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but officials weren’t yet able to confirm the number.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy