4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others.

Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro jail Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Faulkner-Abrams was charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, while Williams and Holifield were charged with one count. Officers are still looking for David Carlton, 26, Johnathan Wright, 27, and Samuel Jones, 41.

David Carlton

Johnathan Wright

Samuel Jones

The seven men were wanted by Mobile Police in connection to a drug operation that spanned three months. Operation West Side was conducted by the MPD Narcotics and Vice Unit in communities around Zeigler Boulevard, Athey and Cody Roads. The operation investigates the sales of illegal drugs.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the last wave of search warrants to close the operation was executed, according to officials. Officers arrested nine men and seized seized 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 grams of cocaine, 3.8 grams of meth, 40 hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of codeine syrup, $1,866 in U.S. currency and five guns.

