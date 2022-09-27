ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Coughlin and McKeon visit West Orange to highlight investment into PAL Athletic Center

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In late September, Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin and Assemblyman John F. McKeon joined West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi and West Orange Police Athletic League President Joe DePasquale for a tour of the PAL Athletic Center. The West Orange PAL was appropriated $500,000 in the fiscal year 2023 state budget to make various field improvements, including upgrading the grass baseball field to artificial turf.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS Athletic Director Michael L. Baldwin Sr. sees bright future for Jaguar programs

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Like many athletic directors, East Orange Campus High School’s Michael L. Baldwin Sr. deals with many behind-the-scenes tasks during long days at work. In his fifth year at the post, Baldwin is constantly making sure that each of his athletic programs receives the necessary accommodations. Among them is finding places for them to practice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange HS boys soccer team wins three straight games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won three games to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 6-1 through Sept. 24. Seniors Noah Wadih and Jared Charles each had one goal, and senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Jack Dvorin each had one assist in the 2-0 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 20 in Livingston. Senior Justin Scavalla made five saves for the shutout.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Glen Ridge

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated Glen Ridge, 2-0, on Sept. 22 at Watsessing Park. Alex Capet scored on an assist by Ethan Leon in the first half, and Perry Kostidakis scored in the second half on an assist by Samir Sheeha. Christopher House made six saves for the shutout.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
West Orange, NJ
Sports
West Orange, NJ
Education
West Orange, NJ
Football
State
New York State
City
West Orange, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville HS boys soccer team defeats Bloomfield for fifth win in a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript. BELLEVILLE/BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team defeated Bloomfield, 2-0, on Sept. 26 in a Super Essex Conference crossover game at Watsessing Park. The Bucs won their fifth straight game to improve to 6-1 on the season. Ivan Garcia and Jorge Carrion...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Columbia HS hall of fame to hold induction ceremony

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School athletic hall of fame will hold its induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Wilshire Caterers, located at 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. The reception and buffet will begin at 6 p.m., and the dessert and program will begin at 7 p.m.
COLUMBIA, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ lottery player wins $1M

NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
HACKENSACK, NJ
