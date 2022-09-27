Read full article on original website
Coughlin and McKeon visit West Orange to highlight investment into PAL Athletic Center
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In late September, Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin and Assemblyman John F. McKeon joined West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi and West Orange Police Athletic League President Joe DePasquale for a tour of the PAL Athletic Center. The West Orange PAL was appropriated $500,000 in the fiscal year 2023 state budget to make various field improvements, including upgrading the grass baseball field to artificial turf.
East Orange Campus HS Athletic Director Michael L. Baldwin Sr. sees bright future for Jaguar programs
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Like many athletic directors, East Orange Campus High School’s Michael L. Baldwin Sr. deals with many behind-the-scenes tasks during long days at work. In his fifth year at the post, Baldwin is constantly making sure that each of his athletic programs receives the necessary accommodations. Among them is finding places for them to practice.
West Orange HS boys soccer team wins three straight games
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won three games to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 6-1 through Sept. 24. Seniors Noah Wadih and Jared Charles each had one goal, and senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Jack Dvorin each had one assist in the 2-0 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 20 in Livingston. Senior Justin Scavalla made five saves for the shutout.
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team defeats Glen Ridge
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated Glen Ridge, 2-0, on Sept. 22 at Watsessing Park. Alex Capet scored on an assist by Ethan Leon in the first half, and Perry Kostidakis scored in the second half on an assist by Samir Sheeha. Christopher House made six saves for the shutout.
Belleville HS boys soccer team defeats Bloomfield for fifth win in a row
This slideshow requires JavaScript. BELLEVILLE/BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team defeated Bloomfield, 2-0, on Sept. 26 in a Super Essex Conference crossover game at Watsessing Park. The Bucs won their fifth straight game to improve to 6-1 on the season. Ivan Garcia and Jorge Carrion...
Columbia HS hall of fame to hold induction ceremony
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School athletic hall of fame will hold its induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Wilshire Caterers, located at 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. The reception and buffet will begin at 6 p.m., and the dessert and program will begin at 7 p.m.
West New York basketball courts to be renamed after Jackie Gilloon
The basketball courts in Washington Park in West New York will be renamed to honor the memory of Jack “Jackie” Gilloon. Gilloon, a Hudson County basketball legend, passed away in January of this year at the age of 65. Previously, Gilloon was inducted into the Hudson County Sports...
West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
NJ lottery player wins $1M
NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
1 New Jersey resident wins $1M, 2 others win $50K each after Saturday night's Powerball drawing
NEW JERSEY – One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Saturday, September 24, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at Jackpocket, located at 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt in Passaic County. In addition, two tickets matched four of...
SCHOOL SCARE: Northern Valley HS Staffer Collapses, Heroes Respond
No students were in the immediate area when a staff member collapsed and stopped breathing at Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan, authorities said. Luckily police were. The staffer had gone to the Technology Department on the second floor for help with a computer issue when he suffered...
Sussex County HS Grad, Spa Receptionist Dies After Fearless Battle With Addison's Disease, 32
Sussex County high school graduate and spa receptionist Kelly N. Fogarty died after a long and fearless battle with Addison’s Disease on Friday, Sept. 16. She was 32. Born in Rahway, Kelly was raised in Hillsborough and moved to Wantage in 2000, her obituary says. Kelly then attended High...
Montclair school district selects 59 students to participate in free preschool program
Montclair schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds has announced the 59 winners of the district's free preschool lottery, which involved 220 children whose parents submitted their names. Children who will be 3 or 4 on or before Oct. 1 are eligible for the program. There will be 64 students in total enrolled...
All religious holidays may be eliminated in Clifton, NJ, schools
The Clifton Public School district is considering the elimination of all non-federal holidays that come with a day off. School officials say the school year is getting too long, extending almost to July. They also claim the move would be a reflection of diversity. Some parents say it would be...
Hudson County Should Be Spared Severe Weather As Remnants of Hurricane Ian Hit South Jersey This Weekend
AccuWeather is predicting northeastern New Jersey, including Hudson, Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union Counties, will be spared severe remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Four inches of rain, coastal flooding and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are all anticipated for the southern part of the state from...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $293K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $292,922 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Sept. 27. The winning numbers were: 03, 09, 15, 18 and 23 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
