Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
WLKY.com
LG&E increasing assistance to help more families this winter
Louisville Gas & Electric is working with local organizations to help people pay their heating bills this winter. Wholesale natural gas prices are expected to be higher this winter compared to the same time last year. To help families, LG&E will increase its matching fund for Community Winterhelp by $200,000.
Wave 3
LIHEAP early registration appointments can now be scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Appointments can be scheduled now for LIHEAP early registration for older adults or individuals with a disability on a fixed income. Early registration will soon be available for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Fall Subsidy Component, which is being offered by the Louisville Metro Resilience and Community Services.
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
money.com
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
Wave 3
UofL hosts ribbon cutting for Denny Crum Hall
Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California. Updated: 3 hours ago. An elementary school student who became a Louisville sensation after singing the National...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
Wave 3
Charlestown officials announce beginning of the end for brown tap water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charlestown residents complained of brown, smelly water coming from their taps for years. The problem was an accumulation of manganese. The city’s archaic system was incapable of keeping the water clear. In 2019, the Indiana American Water Company purchased the failing system and constructed a...
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Benefits of secondhand shopping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As families fight inflation, secondhand clothing sales are booming. This money saving trend is also getting applause from many, as it gives unwanted clothes a second chance at new life. WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson is happy to share not only how much she has paid for...
Wave 3
Spectrum awards more than $120,000 to Louisville area nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spectrum and Louisville community leaders celebrated more than $120,000 awarded to multiple Louisville area nonprofits. According to the release, over a two-day span Spectrum recognized and awards grants to five non-profits in the area for various initiatives. Spectrum contributed a total of $121,000 to organizations through...
wdrb.com
LIHEAP to open early registration for elderly, disabled on Oct. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in need of assistance to cover the cost of keeping their homes warm this fall and winter can pre-register for help starting next week. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is beginning pre-registration for the fall subsidy component on Oct. 3. The pre-registration ends Oct. 31, or until appointments reach capacity.
WTVQ
Louisville nurse wins Toyota RAV4 after donating blood at Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sharon Jones, a 63-year-old nurse from Louisville, won a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on Wednesday after giving blood during the Kentucky Blood Center Summer Getaway Giveaway. Jones, who has worked with individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities for 30 years, is a longtime blood donor. She...
Wave 3
JCPS’ singing superstar student D’Corey Johnson going on tour, moving to California
Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. The University of Louisville officially opened a new residence hall named after two-time National Championship Coach Denny Crum. Doctors see new spike in cases of childhood virus. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Wave 3
Kentucky Blood Center’s summer giveaway second winner announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nurse won a brand new SUV Wednesday afternoon for just donating blood at the Kentucky Blood Center. According to officials with the Kentucky Blood Center, Sharon Jones was presented keys to a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Wednesday. Jones has worked with individuals with developmental and...
wdrb.com
Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
Wave 3
St. James Court Art Show begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People filled Old Louisville for the first day of the annual St. James Court Art Show. The three-day art show runs from Friday until Sunday. The art show takes place the first weekend of October, rain or shine. This year’s show features more than 600 artists...
Wave 3
NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Ky. AG Daniel Cameron
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s branch of the NAACP is seeking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to resign, stating Cameron failed to conduct a fair investigation into the the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. NAACP’s resolution was sent to Cameron and the Kentucky General Assembly, where the organization...
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
