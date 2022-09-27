Read full article on original website
Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It
Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
WNEM
Flint releases statistics showing reduction in crime from last year
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Statistics released Friday by the Flint Police Department show a reduction in overall crime from last year. Murder/nonnegligent manslaughter is down 50 percent for 2022 in comparison to 2021. First-degree criminal sexual conduct is down just over 70 percent compared to 2021. Overall crime is down...
New program could help Flint fund more ‘missing middle’ housing development
Flint, MI—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has launched a new program to spur the creation of attainable housing across the state. The Missing Middle Housing Program was created through a $50 million allotment of Michigan’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and stands to help eligible Flint developers finance projects that rarely qualify for state-level monies.
WNEM
Flint partners with group to provide Spanish translation services
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is partnering with a group to provide Spanish translation services to residents. The city is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology and Community Center. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us to be able to provide communication...
Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care
An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
Ceremony honors lives lost, battles won at Saginaw hospital during pandemic
SAGINAW, MI — Ten chimes for 670 lives lost. The sound of bells opened and closed a somber, 20-minute ceremony outside the entrance of Covenant HealthCare’s Cooper facility in Saginaw at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, when people gathered to reflect on the challenges the community has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WNEM
Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond
GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
WNEM
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
WNEM
Flint and Latinx Team up for Translation Services
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency
FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
One-time rebate worth $300 available for thousands of Americans – are you eligible?
THOUSANDS of Americans will get a $300 rebate this year. People who live in Flint, Michigan will see the extra money coming back to them after the city council approved the measure this week after months of debate. The measure will utilize $8.6million in federal money allocated to the city...
starvedrock.media
Michigan mother sues school board over COVID-19 policy ‘retaliation’
(The Center Square) – After Sandra Hernden voiced her opinion to the Chippewa Valley School District school board, she says the district retaliated. Now she’s suing the district with help from the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, alleging the board violated her First Amendment rights. Her request in damages if successful, is a public apology and one dollar.
Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
WNEM
Flint enters final phase of lead pipe replacement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has entered the final phase of its lead pipe replacement program. The city has replaced 95 percent of its lead pipes as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The city was supposed...
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
WNEM
Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High School
Michigan records 14,678 COVID-19 cases this week
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are still going up for multiple counties in mid-Michigan, but not across the state. In fact, cases across the state have gone down in the last week. In the past seven days, Michigan has seen 14,678 COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths. That’s an average of 2,097 cases per day. […]
abc12.com
Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
