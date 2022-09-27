ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

US 103.1

Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It

Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint releases statistics showing reduction in crime from last year

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Statistics released Friday by the Flint Police Department show a reduction in overall crime from last year. Murder/nonnegligent manslaughter is down 50 percent for 2022 in comparison to 2021. First-degree criminal sexual conduct is down just over 70 percent compared to 2021. Overall crime is down...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

New program could help Flint fund more ‘missing middle’ housing development

Flint, MI—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has launched a new program to spur the creation of attainable housing across the state. The Missing Middle Housing Program was created through a $50 million allotment of Michigan’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and stands to help eligible Flint developers finance projects that rarely qualify for state-level monies.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint partners with group to provide Spanish translation services

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is partnering with a group to provide Spanish translation services to residents. The city is partnering with Flint Latinx Technology and Community Center. “This is a historic partnership and it’s just one starting point for us to be able to provide communication...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care

An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
WNEM

Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond

GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint and Latinx Team up for Translation Services

A store that sells high valued collectible sneakers is back open days after it was burglarized. Former TV 5 Anchor: Remembering Faith Gantner-Rempe (1991-2022) Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Weathering the storm: Hurricane Ian.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Eugene Pratt to undergo evaluation to determine competency

FLINT, MI – A former school teacher, administrator and coach across multiple Genesee County-area school districts who is accused of sexually assaulting an underage boy will undergo an evaluation to determine his competency and criminal responsibility. Eugene Steven Pratt, 57, appeared before Genesee District Judge Tabitha Marie Marsh Thursday,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
starvedrock.media

Michigan mother sues school board over COVID-19 policy ‘retaliation’

(The Center Square) – After Sandra Hernden voiced her opinion to the Chippewa Valley School District school board, she says the district retaliated. Now she’s suing the district with help from the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, alleging the board violated her First Amendment rights. Her request in damages if successful, is a public apology and one dollar.
HAZEL PARK, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
OTTER LAKE, MI
WNEM

Flint enters final phase of lead pipe replacement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has entered the final phase of its lead pipe replacement program. The city has replaced 95 percent of its lead pipes as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The city was supposed...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High School

The Saginaw Spirit joined us in the studio on the News at 4pm to discuss the team's opening weekend celebrations kicking off on Saturday, October 1st at the Dow Event Center. Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pet of the Day: Meet Garth. Updated: 15...
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Michigan records 14,678 COVID-19 cases this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coronavirus cases are still going up for multiple counties in mid-Michigan, but not across the state. In fact, cases across the state have gone down in the last week. In the past seven days, Michigan has seen 14,678 COVID-19 cases and 160 deaths. That’s an average of 2,097 cases per day. […]
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Neighbors frustrated living near vacant McKinley Middle School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ticked off and fed up neighbors are banding together to get something done about a vacant, blighted school building in their neighborhood. McKinley Middle School is one of more than a dozen vacant properties owned by the Flint Community School district. In June, 2022, the school district announced McKinley was on the district’s keep list.
FLINT, MI

