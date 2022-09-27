ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield memorial held for Carl Sepheus calls attention to end violence

By Sy Becker, Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A memorial service was held in Springfield’s Upper Hill neighborhood that pleaded for the end to the murder of young men of color.

Neighborhood residents gathered across from 17 Norfolk Street where 30-year-old Carl Sepheus was slain four years ago, a murder that remains unsolved. Activists from the Darrell Lee Jenkins Resource Center count 100 homicide victims in Springfield since 2017.

Vigil held calls attention to unsolved murders in Springfield

Minister Charles Stokes told 22News, something has to be done for the neighborhoods’ young people, “we want to re-imagine how we live in our community. To develop healthier communities by investing in our young people, investing in our school system, investing in your people’s lives.”

Several times each year, concerned citizens gather and march in Springfield’s inner city calling attention to the needless violence that claims mostly young lives.

