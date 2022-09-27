ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tvinsider.com

‘The Rookie: Feds’ Recap: How Nathan Fillion Appears in Series Premiere

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie: Feds series premiere.]. After a backdoor pilot in The Rookie Season 4, The Rookie: Feds kicked off its official series premiere Tuesday, September 27 on ABC. There’s lots of work to be done to establish a captivating group of new characters, and Niecy Nash-Betts leads the way with energy and enthusiasm as the FBI’s oldest rookie.
CBS Detroit

"East New York" premiere set for Sunday, Oct. 2

"Amanda Warren stars as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York – a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Her team includes her mentor,...
Primetimer

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Plays Cleanup After Lisa Barlow's Hot Mic Tirade

It was the hot mic moment heard 'round the world. In a scene that will go down in Housewives history, Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow snuck away to a private room and launched into a tirade against her longtime best friend, Meredith Marks. “That f**king piece of garbage whore!” she said, clearly unaware that her microphone was still on. “I f**king hate her. She’s a whore. She’s f**ked half of New York!”
TVGuide.com

Niecy Nash-Betts Is Ready to Tackle the 'Legit Side' of Playing a Cop in The Rookie: Feds

Niecy Nash-Betts is no stranger to wearing a police uniform. The actress made a name for herself playing Det. Raineesha Williams on Reno 911! on and off for almost two decades and policewoman Denise Hemphill for two seasons of Scream Queens. While both of those shows required Nash-Betts to play a member of law enforcement, this fall she leads the cast of The Rookie: Feds, which takes wearing the uniform to a whole new level.
TV Fanatic

Mary McDonnell Joins CBS Drama Pilot The Never Game

Mary McDonnell is closing in on a more permanent return to the small screen. The Major Crimes actress has landed her first series regular role since The Closer spinoff concluded. According to Deadline, McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley (This Is Us) on the CBS adaptation of The...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Rookie: Feds’ On ABC, A ‘Rookie’ Spin-Off With Niecy Nash-Betts Playing An Unlikely Rookie FBI Agent

The main characters on the new series The Rookie: Feds were introduced in a two-part backdoor pilot on the Nathan Fillion-starring parent show this past spring. And if you could pick one actor who could out-charm Fillion, who would you pick? Why, Niecy Nash-Betts, of course. She stars in the new series as a 50-something rookie in the FBI, and she gives us the full-strength Nash-Betts charm throughout.
FanSided

Is the SWAT Season 6 premiere on tonight? (September 30, 2022)

We’re ready to see Hondo and the team back in action, but when will that be? When will the SWAT Season 6 premiere air on CBS?. It’s been a long summer without checking in on Hondo and the team tackle the criminals around Los Angeles. That’s all about to change soon, but not just yet. There isn’t a new episode of SWAT on tonight.
TV Fanatic

Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 2

On FBI: International Season 2 Episode 2, it became clear that someone was extorting American girls online. The Fly Team attempted to bring the offender to justice with on-site help from one of the victims. Meanwhile, Kellett decided she should find a roommate. How did it all play out?. Use...
Primetimer

Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-hour Comedy (10 episodes) | TV-MA What's New and What's Changed?. At the end of Season 2, Ramy, an Egyptian-American Muslim millennial from New Jersey, told his new...
Primetimer

Law & Order Star Addresses John Oliver's Critiques of the Show

Mehcad Brooks wasn't that offended by John Oliver's critique of Law & Order. In response to Oliver's assertions that the franchise "makes a lot of choices that significantly distort the big picture of police" and that the show had turned into a recruitment tool for law enforcement, Brooks wondered if this was such a bad thing.
Primetimer

Ramy, Hocus Pocus 2, and SNL Headline Weekend TV

There’s something for everyone on television this weekend, which brings the return of acclaimed comedy Ramy, Disney’s years-in-the-making Hocus Pocus sequel, and Saturday Night Live’s Season 48 premiere, hosted by Miles Teller. Plus, Halloween season kicks off with the fall premiere of The Walking Dead, Anne Rice’s...
