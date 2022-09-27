Read full article on original website
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Recap: How Nathan Fillion Appears in Series Premiere
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rookie: Feds series premiere.]. After a backdoor pilot in The Rookie Season 4, The Rookie: Feds kicked off its official series premiere Tuesday, September 27 on ABC. There’s lots of work to be done to establish a captivating group of new characters, and Niecy Nash-Betts leads the way with energy and enthusiasm as the FBI’s oldest rookie.
"East New York" premiere set for Sunday, Oct. 2
"Amanda Warren stars as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York – a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Her team includes her mentor,...
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Plays Cleanup After Lisa Barlow's Hot Mic Tirade
It was the hot mic moment heard 'round the world. In a scene that will go down in Housewives history, Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow snuck away to a private room and launched into a tirade against her longtime best friend, Meredith Marks. “That f**king piece of garbage whore!” she said, clearly unaware that her microphone was still on. “I f**king hate her. She’s a whore. She’s f**ked half of New York!”
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Marina Squerciati Auditioned For a Role After Passing Out From Spinal Tap Pain
'Chicago P.D.' star Marina Squerciati is a dedicated actor and her determination showed when she went to an audition straight from the hospital after passing out from spinal tap pain.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Boss Reveals What’s in Store for the ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 14 Premiere
NCIS Los Angeles returns for season 14. We have updates on Hetty, Callen, Sam, and the rest of the team. Here's what to expect.
‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Reveals Whether He’d Return After Season 13
We’re just a couple of short weeks away from the premiere of season 13 of Blue Bloods. The new episode airs on CBS on October 7th. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is poised to join her father Frank (Tom Selleck) as a leader in law and order. Ahead of the...
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
Niecy Nash-Betts Is Ready to Tackle the 'Legit Side' of Playing a Cop in The Rookie: Feds
Niecy Nash-Betts is no stranger to wearing a police uniform. The actress made a name for herself playing Det. Raineesha Williams on Reno 911! on and off for almost two decades and policewoman Denise Hemphill for two seasons of Scream Queens. While both of those shows required Nash-Betts to play a member of law enforcement, this fall she leads the cast of The Rookie: Feds, which takes wearing the uniform to a whole new level.
Mary McDonnell Joins CBS Drama Pilot The Never Game
Mary McDonnell is closing in on a more permanent return to the small screen. The Major Crimes actress has landed her first series regular role since The Closer spinoff concluded. According to Deadline, McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley (This Is Us) on the CBS adaptation of The...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Rookie: Feds’ On ABC, A ‘Rookie’ Spin-Off With Niecy Nash-Betts Playing An Unlikely Rookie FBI Agent
The main characters on the new series The Rookie: Feds were introduced in a two-part backdoor pilot on the Nathan Fillion-starring parent show this past spring. And if you could pick one actor who could out-charm Fillion, who would you pick? Why, Niecy Nash-Betts, of course. She stars in the new series as a 50-something rookie in the FBI, and she gives us the full-strength Nash-Betts charm throughout.
Is the SWAT Season 6 premiere on tonight? (September 30, 2022)
We’re ready to see Hondo and the team back in action, but when will that be? When will the SWAT Season 6 premiere air on CBS?. It’s been a long summer without checking in on Hondo and the team tackle the criminals around Los Angeles. That’s all about to change soon, but not just yet. There isn’t a new episode of SWAT on tonight.
'FBI: Most Wanted' Trotted out Special Agent Ortiz's Exit With More of a Whimper Than a Bang
We can hardly believe it was only a little over a year ago when actor Miguel Gomez joined Season 2 of FBI: Most Wanted as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz. And while popping in and out of shows is certainly not unusual, that kind of activity is usually relegated to guest star or recurring roles.
Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 2
On FBI: International Season 2 Episode 2, it became clear that someone was extorting American girls online. The Fly Team attempted to bring the offender to justice with on-site help from one of the victims. Meanwhile, Kellett decided she should find a roommate. How did it all play out?. Use...
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Half-hour Comedy (10 episodes) | TV-MA What's New and What's Changed?. At the end of Season 2, Ramy, an Egyptian-American Muslim millennial from New Jersey, told his new...
WABC walks in brain cancer 5K to honor late news director Rehan Aslam
A team of WABC-TV employees, including station General Manager Marilu Galvez, joined together to walk and run in solidarity as a team Sunday at a rally to beat brain cancer in honor of former News Director Rehan Aslam
Law & Order Star Addresses John Oliver's Critiques of the Show
Mehcad Brooks wasn't that offended by John Oliver's critique of Law & Order. In response to Oliver's assertions that the franchise "makes a lot of choices that significantly distort the big picture of police" and that the show had turned into a recruitment tool for law enforcement, Brooks wondered if this was such a bad thing.
Ramy, Hocus Pocus 2, and SNL Headline Weekend TV
There’s something for everyone on television this weekend, which brings the return of acclaimed comedy Ramy, Disney’s years-in-the-making Hocus Pocus sequel, and Saturday Night Live’s Season 48 premiere, hosted by Miles Teller. Plus, Halloween season kicks off with the fall premiere of The Walking Dead, Anne Rice’s...
