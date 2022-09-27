Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
HCSO: Urgent need for correctional officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says there is an urgent need for correction officers. It is looking for people to work in the Houston County Jail. Starting pay is $16.63 an hour, with a yearly pay increase. State and medical benefits will also...
wtvy.com
Dothan Police identify robbery suspects thanks to public assistance
Year round, this nonprofit works to bring awareness to the role NICU nurses play in infants lives, keeping them healthy and strong. Pike County man arrested on sexual abuse of minors. Updated: 5 hours ago. According to Pike County Sergeant David Thomas, a Pike County resident turned himself in after...
wtvy.com
Wanted Geneva man captured
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Jacob Lee Davis, who was wanted by Geneva Police since Friday, September 23, has been captured. Geneve Police released a statement on Thursday, September 29, 2022, confirming his arrest. He evaded arrest last Friday in the Wal-mart parking lot, leading to a pursuit. He was out...
wtvy.com
Suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspect faces charges that he murdered an Elba teenager this week. He is identified by jail records as Terrence Green, 22, of Elba who was booked into the Coffee County jail Thursday night on a murder charge. He is accused in shooting of 18-year-old Jordan...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Restaurant rampage? Suspects identified, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to the DPD, two suspects have been identified in the restaurant robbery. The Dothan Police Department has not released the identities of the suspects. On September 28, Dothan Police responded to a strongarm robbery at a restaurant on the 3000 Block of Montgomery Highway. According to...
wdhn.com
Death investigation continues in Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Authorities may be closer to making an arrest, or arrests in the fatal shooting. of an Elba High School senior. On Sunday night, “Jordon Xavier Marek” crashed his Nissan SUV into the garage door of a home. on Sunset Avenue near the Elba Nursing home...
elba-clipper.com
Elba teen dies from apparent gunshot
Elba Police are investigating a Monday night, Sept. 26, shooting that led to the death of an 18-year-old teen. Elba Police Chief Troy Staley said his department received a call Monday night around 10:19 p.m. that a vehicle had run into a structure [garage of a home] on Sunset Boulevard in Elba. Upon arrival on scene, he said officers discovered the driver of the vehicle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
dothanpd.org
UPDATED: Identified (Help Identify Robbery Suspects)
UPDATE: Thanks to the assistance of our community, both suspect have been identified. On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects commented they were going to rob them. Another suspect used a cell phone and videoed the incident. While walking on the countertop of the business, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
wtvy.com
Elba police investigate teens death
Attorneys claim there is no evidence that would persuade a judge to sentence Koston McWaters to capital punishment. Due to the threat of inclement weather, some Wiregrass football games have been rescheduled. Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for Hurricane Ian evacuees. Updated: 6 hours ago. The path of Hurricane Ian...
wtvy.com
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail. 24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail. Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor...
wtvy.com
Dale County @ Slocomb | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Dale County takes on Slocomb. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Road resurfacing starts in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The next phase in Enterprise’s Resurfacing Improvement Project is set to begin next week. Nearly 60 streets are including in Phase III(A). A list of the streets can be found below. Baker St. Bellwood Rd. Benson St. Biscayne Dr. Boykin St. Cedar Dr. Colonial Dr.
wtvy.com
Geneva school receives new School Resource Officer
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department reached their staffing goal for 2022, allowing them to serve the community in another school. According to police, Officer Michael Hornsby, who has been on the GPD force since 2018, took over as Mulkey Elementary School’s full time School Resource Officer to protect and serve the school on a daily basis.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass hotels return to normal as Floridians return home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -As of Tuesday September 27, hotels across Dothan were nearing zero vacancy, filled with people from Florida seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian. Just a few days later on Friday September 30, it’s bare bones as those people return home to do damage control. Paul Naylor evacuated...
wtvy.com
Central @ Dothan | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Central (Phenix City) takes on Dothan. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Slash attack? Dothan domestic assault arrest
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly slashing a man across the face. On September 23, Dothan police responded to the Southeast Health Emergency Room for an assault that occurred in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male victim...
wtvy.com
Man found dead in bin identified
Artistic Director at Cotton Hall in Colquitt, Georgia, Will Murdock, joins us Live at Lunch to discuss their upcoming play titled Swamp Gravy: Nuthin' But A Will. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.
wtvy.com
Pike County @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 match up as Pike County takes on New Brockton. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Samson man arrested, charged with criminal surveillance
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation between the Samson Police Department and the SBI has led to the arrest of a Samson man, accused of using a camera to illegally take pictures of a tanning bed user. On June 28, a victim filed a report with the Samson Police Department...
wtvy.com
Enterprise community expresses concern over donation bin removal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update. Just hours ago, a donation bin sat in the same condition as it did Monday. The delay in cleanup caused concern for people who live and show around that area. Now, crime scene tape has been replaced with a memorial. A prayer candle and roses...
