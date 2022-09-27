ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
booktrib.com

BookTrib’s Bites: Books That Move and Intrigue

Set more than 6,000 years ago, She Who Rides Horses: A Saga of the Ancient Steppe (Book One) begins the story of Naya, the first person to ride a horse. Daughter of a clan chief, bolder than the other girls but shunned by the boys, Naya wanders alone through the vast grasslands where her people herd cattle and hunt wild horses.
booktrib.com

Familial and Systemic Struggle in Story of Ultimate Survival

If I Survive You (MCD Books) by Jonathan Escoffery is a collection of interwoven short stories that reads like a novel, exploring the triumphs and tragedies of a Jamaican family that immigrates to Miami in a bid to escape increasing violence in their native country. Escoffery has already garnered critical praise and multiple awards for his shorter works of fiction, becoming a breakout star in the literary world. In this, his first full-length collection, Escoffery creates a kaleidoscope of composed, colorful narrative pieces to generate an immersive story. If I Survive You addresses themes of immigration, family, loyalty, and survival in the face of racism, poverty and betrayal.
booktrib.com

Corrupt Justice System and Inner-City Strife Met with Steadfast Love

In L.O.R.D.’s riveting drama, Momma Bear (Go Get It Publishing), eighteen-year-old Glenda James’s boyfriend rejects her and their baby boys, Kevin and Cory. Determined to provide for her sons, she brings them to New Haven, Connecticut, for a job. But when her plans fall through, she must choose whether to accept a gangster’s tainted generosity or struggle to feed her hungry children on meager government aid.
booktrib.com

A Curious Bear Cub Learns to Be Mindful of Nature’s Many Dangers

“In the far corners of earth,” Rahul Pandhe writes, “there is a deep, dark forest with tall, majestic granite mountains.” His words paint a tranquil picture of a place that many of us know and love: Yosemite National Park, nearly 1,200 square miles of pristine, open wilderness. But this serene landscape is not without its dangers.
