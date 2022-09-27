Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Lizzo make history by playing the Library Of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute. The huge moment took place last night (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington, DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.
BookTrib’s Bites: Books That Move and Intrigue
Set more than 6,000 years ago, She Who Rides Horses: A Saga of the Ancient Steppe (Book One) begins the story of Naya, the first person to ride a horse. Daughter of a clan chief, bolder than the other girls but shunned by the boys, Naya wanders alone through the vast grasslands where her people herd cattle and hunt wild horses.
'Svengoolie' horror host Rich Koz gets a Halloween tribute
Rich Koz is keeping the grandly eccentric tradition of the horror movie host alive on MeTV's "Svengoolie."
Kate Atkinson’s Latest Brilliant Plot Takes Us Into Vanished World of the Past
Kate Atkinson stated in a 2019 interview with journalist Lisa Allardice in The Guardian, “I live to entertain. I don’t live to teach or preach or to be political” and she has succeeded admirably in a steady stream of eagerly awaited, best-selling and award-winning novels. You will...
Familial and Systemic Struggle in Story of Ultimate Survival
If I Survive You (MCD Books) by Jonathan Escoffery is a collection of interwoven short stories that reads like a novel, exploring the triumphs and tragedies of a Jamaican family that immigrates to Miami in a bid to escape increasing violence in their native country. Escoffery has already garnered critical praise and multiple awards for his shorter works of fiction, becoming a breakout star in the literary world. In this, his first full-length collection, Escoffery creates a kaleidoscope of composed, colorful narrative pieces to generate an immersive story. If I Survive You addresses themes of immigration, family, loyalty, and survival in the face of racism, poverty and betrayal.
Teen Warrior Fights to Save Her Family in This Interplanetary Fantasy
“What we were discussing was absolutely impossible. We both knew it. Or if she didn’t, I certainly did. But the tiniest glimmer inside thought otherwise. Prodded me, said, don’t let despair stop you. Don’t let logic stop you. Don’t let all the hurdles, the unachievable, stop you.”
Corrupt Justice System and Inner-City Strife Met with Steadfast Love
In L.O.R.D.’s riveting drama, Momma Bear (Go Get It Publishing), eighteen-year-old Glenda James’s boyfriend rejects her and their baby boys, Kevin and Cory. Determined to provide for her sons, she brings them to New Haven, Connecticut, for a job. But when her plans fall through, she must choose whether to accept a gangster’s tainted generosity or struggle to feed her hungry children on meager government aid.
A Curious Bear Cub Learns to Be Mindful of Nature’s Many Dangers
“In the far corners of earth,” Rahul Pandhe writes, “there is a deep, dark forest with tall, majestic granite mountains.” His words paint a tranquil picture of a place that many of us know and love: Yosemite National Park, nearly 1,200 square miles of pristine, open wilderness. But this serene landscape is not without its dangers.
Step Into the Brutal Lives of Our Ancestors in this Unique Historical Thriller
If you’ve ever had the opportunity to visit a natural history museum that features exhibits of the earliest humans, especially Neanderthals, you may have wondered if they got it right. Did groups huddle in caves and hunt in groups? Did people live with family or extended communities, or both?
