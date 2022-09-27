If I Survive You (MCD Books) by Jonathan Escoffery is a collection of interwoven short stories that reads like a novel, exploring the triumphs and tragedies of a Jamaican family that immigrates to Miami in a bid to escape increasing violence in their native country. Escoffery has already garnered critical praise and multiple awards for his shorter works of fiction, becoming a breakout star in the literary world. In this, his first full-length collection, Escoffery creates a kaleidoscope of composed, colorful narrative pieces to generate an immersive story. If I Survive You addresses themes of immigration, family, loyalty, and survival in the face of racism, poverty and betrayal.

