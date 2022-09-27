ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Poll shows voter concerns ahead of midterms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York’s midterm elections will be held on November 8. A recent Siena Poll shows the outlook voters have on the State’s gubernatorial race, as well as the topics they’re most concerned about heading into the election. Siena Research Institute Pollster Steven Greenberg explains current […]
ALBANY, NY
Florida Government
NEWS10 ABC

Locals impacted by Hurricane Ian’s wrath in Florida

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm at the time of writing, continues dump rain over parts of Florida, people who waited out the storm are beginning to assess the damage the storm left behind. Amongst those impacted are some with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate. Videos and […]
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

North Greenbush Police alerting residents of mail thefts

The North Greenbush Police Department is alerting residents of a string of mail thefts that have affected several homes within the community. Police received a report from resident Jessica Circle who allegedly found mail thrown away in her recycling bin, but was not hers. After further inspection, it was all outgoing mail from multiple Defreestville residents.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY

