Empire State Weekly: Poll shows voter concerns ahead of midterms
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York’s midterm elections will be held on November 8. A recent Siena Poll shows the outlook voters have on the State’s gubernatorial race, as well as the topics they’re most concerned about heading into the election. Siena Research Institute Pollster Steven Greenberg explains current […]
Cuomo’s next steps include podcast, PAC, gun safety
It’s been over a year since former Governor Cuomo resigned. On Wednesday he posted a video to his Twitter titled “What’s Next?” In his eight minute recording, Cuomo said the past few months have given him a new perspective on politics.
Texas governor’s debate: Abbott, O’Rourke split on abortion, power grid, guns
Who will be Texas' governor in 2023?
DOJ: Pharmacy stockers stole drugs from NY stores
RGIS LLC (RGIS) and its affiliated company, Retail Services WIS Corporation (WIS), agreed to pay $158,760 to resolve allegations that they caused violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
Gov. Hochul extends lead over Zeldin, poll says
Governor Kathy Hochul has slightly extended her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their gubernatorial campaigns, according to a new Siena Poll released Wednesday.
Locals impacted by Hurricane Ian’s wrath in Florida
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm at the time of writing, continues dump rain over parts of Florida, people who waited out the storm are beginning to assess the damage the storm left behind. Amongst those impacted are some with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate. Videos and […]
Ian expected to near South Carolina as hurricane
Hurricane Ian continues to batter the Florida peninsula Thursday after it was downgraded to a Category 1 system Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state's $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday.
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
North Greenbush Police alerting residents of mail thefts
The North Greenbush Police Department is alerting residents of a string of mail thefts that have affected several homes within the community. Police received a report from resident Jessica Circle who allegedly found mail thrown away in her recycling bin, but was not hers. After further inspection, it was all outgoing mail from multiple Defreestville residents.
Jaws of life used to pry Whitehall woman from wreck
Kingsbury firefighters used the jaws of life to pry a Whitehall woman from her car after a rollover crash Thursday morning.
Papa Brillo’s opening new location in East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is opening a second location in East Greenbush. The original location is in Pittstown.
