Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

SPC looking for students for CNA and phlebotomy courses

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College is looking for students to fill its Certified Nurse Aide course and its phlebotomy course. Both courses start on Oct. 10 and are limited to 10 students for each class. CERTIFIED NURSE AIDE COURSE. The CNA course will be from 5:30 p.m. to...
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock tech company SitePro receives National Defense Innovation Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SitePro is a relatively new tech company that focuses on providing real-time data from rural locations to prevent infrastructure failures from ever happening. Aaron Phillips and David Bateman started brainstorming the company while they were attending Texas Tech University. “We used to sit outside of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
muleshoejournal.com

Fair booth with local ties hopes for continued community support

The best fried green tomatoes at the Panhandle South Plains Fair are at a different location this year. Booth organizer, Helen Aguocha, said Heavenly Hair Global Ministries snagged a building for the 2022 event. A team of volunteers has spent the last several days getting ready for the visitors expected to embark on the fair grounds throughout the next week.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock author showcases new book at Hodges Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Laekan Zea Kemp, a Lubbock-born author, showcased her newest book to students at Hodges Elementary school. Kemp’s new book, a scary story for younger kids, is intended to celebrate Latin history and mythology. She began writing when she was a senior in high school and...
LUBBOCK, TX
AdWeek

Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Henderson Cup Championship trophy presented to All Saints High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Named as the most outstanding 2A private school in Texas, All Saints Episcopal High School students and faculty were recognized by High School Division Head Colin Madding during the school’s all-school chapel on September 30 with the formal presentation of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) highest honor - the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the second time All Saints has won the Henderson Cup in the high school’s ten-year history. All Saints won the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.
FORT WORTH, TX
FMX 94.5

Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?

Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LHUCA kicks off 19th annual Flatland Film Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - LHUCA kicks off the 19th annual Flatland Film Festival September 29- October 1, 2022, in partnership with Texas Tech Public Media. Flatland brings together film enthusiasts, filmmakers, directors, and producers to enjoy the best of cinema in Lubbock and the South Plains. All film screenings in conjunction with this year’s festival will take place in LHUCA’s Firehouse Theatre.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech to host 2022 Fall Dinner Series

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Department of Hospitality and Retail Management’s Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech University presents its 2022 Fall Dinner Series from October 5 through November 30. The series will feature a unique pop-up restaurant each Wednesday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. According to a press release from TTU,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX

