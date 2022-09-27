Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Lamesa ISD School Board accepts voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa ISD school board has accepted the voluntary retirement of Superintendent Jim Knight, effective January 31, 2023. Knight’s contract was set to expire on July 31, 2025. Beginning Tuesday, Knight will take on the role of superintendent emeritus to help with the transition. Dahlia...
fox34.com
SPC looking for students for CNA and phlebotomy courses
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College is looking for students to fill its Certified Nurse Aide course and its phlebotomy course. Both courses start on Oct. 10 and are limited to 10 students for each class. CERTIFIED NURSE AIDE COURSE. The CNA course will be from 5:30 p.m. to...
fox34.com
Lubbock tech company SitePro receives National Defense Innovation Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SitePro is a relatively new tech company that focuses on providing real-time data from rural locations to prevent infrastructure failures from ever happening. Aaron Phillips and David Bateman started brainstorming the company while they were attending Texas Tech University. “We used to sit outside of the...
fox34.com
LISD updating safety, security procedures to improve communication with parents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is implementing some new procedures to improve communication and make it easier for parents to stay in touch. The biggest update they had coming into this school year was an adjustment to the Standard Response Protocol (SRP). Stacy Carter is the Director of School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Texas Tech System presidents hope to expand telehealth, aviation programs with state funds
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech goes into the next legislative session with a new ask. With five institutions under the Texas Tech banner, President Lawrence Schovanec says the system wants to keep Austin’s attention, “maintaining a $50 million source of funding the state provided in the last session for institutional enhancement.”
muleshoejournal.com
Fair booth with local ties hopes for continued community support
The best fried green tomatoes at the Panhandle South Plains Fair are at a different location this year. Booth organizer, Helen Aguocha, said Heavenly Hair Global Ministries snagged a building for the 2022 event. A team of volunteers has spent the last several days getting ready for the visitors expected to embark on the fair grounds throughout the next week.
KCBD
Council continues Lubbock juvenile curfew with new enforcement plan, curfew center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to allow the Juvenile Curfew Ordinance to continue after Police Chief Floyd Mitchell presented a plan for dedicated enforcement efforts involving a Curfew Center and teams of officers looking for violations. “When I first heard the Chief with this...
fox34.com
Lubbock author showcases new book at Hodges Elementary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Laekan Zea Kemp, a Lubbock-born author, showcased her newest book to students at Hodges Elementary school. Kemp’s new book, a scary story for younger kids, is intended to celebrate Latin history and mythology. She began writing when she was a senior in high school and...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox34.com
Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions ahead of holiday season
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, October 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Llano Logistics offers full-time and part-time positions with opportunities to work AM and...
AdWeek
Lubbock’s First Female Anchor Sharon Maines Retires After 27 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KCBD morning anchor and executive producer Sharon Maines has retired from the Lubbock, Texas NBC affiliate after 27 years. “I didn’t come...
fox34.com
Henderson Cup Championship trophy presented to All Saints High School
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Named as the most outstanding 2A private school in Texas, All Saints Episcopal High School students and faculty were recognized by High School Division Head Colin Madding during the school’s all-school chapel on September 30 with the formal presentation of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) highest honor - the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the second time All Saints has won the Henderson Cup in the high school’s ten-year history. All Saints won the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.
Downtown Lubbock: The new place to call home?
LUBBOCK, Texas – Downtown Lubbock is a place more and more people are starting to call home. It’s becoming a hotspot for those shopping for apartments. Some experts in the housing market say that the demand is up for people wanting to live in a place that is unique. For Courthouse Lofts, the idea to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Littlefield ISD student, 17, killed in crash, statement said
LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read announced Wednesday that 17-year-old senior Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash outside of Littlefield. “The entire Littlefield community is saddened by this event, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Malachi,” Read said. Littlefield ISD said an account at First Bank […]
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
fox34.com
Visitation, memorial service scheduled for T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Visitation for former Lubbock city councilman T.J. Patterson has been set for Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church at 2220 Southeast Drive. A wake will follow from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held...
fox34.com
LHUCA kicks off 19th annual Flatland Film Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - LHUCA kicks off the 19th annual Flatland Film Festival September 29- October 1, 2022, in partnership with Texas Tech Public Media. Flatland brings together film enthusiasts, filmmakers, directors, and producers to enjoy the best of cinema in Lubbock and the South Plains. All film screenings in conjunction with this year’s festival will take place in LHUCA’s Firehouse Theatre.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Matt Stell Reports: 25 years since the closure of Lubbock’s Reese Air Force Base
LUBBOCK, Texas – Reese Air Force officially closed this week in 1997 – making it the 25th anniversary of its shutdown. The base opened in 1942 as an army flying school, and was later renamed Reese Air Force Base in honor of 1st Lt. Augustus F. Reese, Jr., an airman from Shallowater who was killed in World War II.
everythinglubbock.com
Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech to host 2022 Fall Dinner Series
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Department of Hospitality and Retail Management’s Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech University presents its 2022 Fall Dinner Series from October 5 through November 30. The series will feature a unique pop-up restaurant each Wednesday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. According to a press release from TTU,...
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location
Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
Comments / 0