Hurricane Ian neared Category 5 strength earlier today, with winds over 150 miles per hour off the western coast of Florida. Several Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), which provide primary preventative care to everyone regardless of their ability to pay, sit in Ian’s projected path. Over 1 million patients are currently in Ian’s path. For many people, FQHCs are their only source of healthcare, except for emergency departments – which is also the case during and after natural disasters.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO