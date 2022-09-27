Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian’s devastation came into focus Thursday, as images emerged of widespread devastation in Florida communities, including Lee County, which includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral. More than 2.6 million people were without power on Thursday in Florida, and an estimated 1,500 cell sites were down, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
Hurricane Ian neared Category 5 strength earlier today, with winds over 150 miles per hour off the western coast of Florida. Several Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), which provide primary preventative care to everyone regardless of their ability to pay, sit in Ian’s projected path. Over 1 million patients are currently in Ian’s path. For many people, FQHCs are their only source of healthcare, except for emergency departments – which is also the case during and after natural disasters.
Hurricane Ian strengthened to Category Two status on Monday, with wind speeds of more than 100 miles per hour as it moved toward western Cuba. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and the storm’s impacts there may be felt as early as Tuesday, with heavy rainfall and high winds preceding the storm.
Hurricane Fiona made landfall Sunday afternoon, impacting the island’s south the hardest. At the same time, heavy rains and strong winds created dangerous conditions and widespread power outages for all of Puerto Rico. More than 1 million people were without power on the island Monday morning, according to LUMA...
