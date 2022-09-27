ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Direct Relief

As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall, Florida Health Centers Stand Ready

Hurricane Ian neared Category 5 strength earlier today, with winds over 150 miles per hour off the western coast of Florida. Several Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), which provide primary preventative care to everyone regardless of their ability to pay, sit in Ian’s projected path. Over 1 million patients are currently in Ian’s path. For many people, FQHCs are their only source of healthcare, except for emergency departments – which is also the case during and after natural disasters.
Emergency Update: Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian strengthened to Category Two status on Monday, with wind speeds of more than 100 miles per hour as it moved toward western Cuba. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and the storm’s impacts there may be felt as early as Tuesday, with heavy rainfall and high winds preceding the storm.
