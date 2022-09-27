This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Next Hearing in Walmart Shooting Set: Sam Medrano Jr., the 409th District Court judge, has scheduled a new status update in the Walmart mass shooting case for 9 a.m. Oct. 11 in his courtroom. A San Antonio judge this week rejected an attempt by the El Paso District Attorney’s Office to remove Medrano from presiding over the case against a gunman accused of killing 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019. Medrano had scheduled a status update hearing for Sept. 13, but that was delayed after the DA’s office filed a motion to recuse him on Sept. 9. That motion barred him from taking any action on the case until the removal attempt was decided. The Oct. 11 hearing is expected to have little to do with the capital murder charges against the accused gunman. Instead, it will likely focus on an email purportedly written by the widow of one of the victim’s. The email made a number of claims, including that complaints had been filed with state judicial authorities accusing Medrano of improper behavior. John Briggs, the former lead prosecutor on the case, testified during the recusal hearing that he believed the email was actually written by Rosales’ legal advisor, Roger Rodriguez.

