El Paso, TX

elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: Walmart shooting status update set, likely topic is mystery email

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Next Hearing in Walmart Shooting Set: Sam Medrano Jr., the 409th District Court judge, has scheduled a new status update in the Walmart mass shooting case for 9 a.m. Oct. 11 in his courtroom. A San Antonio judge this week rejected an attempt by the El Paso District Attorney’s Office to remove Medrano from presiding over the case against a gunman accused of killing 23 people on Aug. 3, 2019. Medrano had scheduled a status update hearing for Sept. 13, but that was delayed after the DA’s office filed a motion to recuse him on Sept. 9. That motion barred him from taking any action on the case until the removal attempt was decided. The Oct. 11 hearing is expected to have little to do with the capital murder charges against the accused gunman. Instead, it will likely focus on an email purportedly written by the widow of one of the victim’s. The email made a number of claims, including that complaints had been filed with state judicial authorities accusing Medrano of improper behavior. John Briggs, the former lead prosecutor on the case, testified during the recusal hearing that he believed the email was actually written by Rosales’ legal advisor, Roger Rodriguez.
KVIA

Reports of shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
KTSM

Two men arrested for killing a migrant and injuring another

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Shotgun shells can be seen on the side of the road near Sierra Blanca where one migrant was shot and killed and another wounded on Tuesday. Two men, Mike Sheppard and Mark Sheppard have been arrested for allegedly shooting the migrants and booked into the El Paso County jail for manslaughter. […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Officials report Texas trooper hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during car search

SAN ANTONIO — Texas has been rattled with cases of fentanyl overdoses and accidental exposures, leading government officials and law enforcement agencies to call for action. Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order to rid Texas of this potent drug has enacted many agencies and organizations to step up their efforts in educating the public, apprehending drug traffickers behind the opioid's uptick and stopping the distribution altogether. Although some have criticized Abbott for his approach to dealing with this crisis, it’s collectively understood how dangerous this drug can be.
elpasomatters.org

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar calls for federal investigation into migrant shooting death in Hudspeth County

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, is asking the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the killing of a migrant in Hudspeth County as a hate crime. Mike Sheppard, then a warden of an immigration detention center in Sierra Blanca, Texas, and his twin brother Mark Sheppard are accused of shooting two migrants on Tuesday, killing one and injuring another. The victims were getting water and standing alongside Farm-to-Market Road 1111, southeast of El Paso, when they were shot, according to the arrest affidavit written by a Texas Ranger.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'I have hope': Texas AG's office helping investigate murder of Jennifer Sue Delgado

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is now reviewing the decades-old cold case of Jennifer Sue Delgado, who was murdered at a laundromat on June 6, 1988. Christopher Palmer often thinks about his friend and classmate at Westwood Terrace Elementary from more than 30 years ago. He remembers Jennifer’s smile and red Mexican dress she often wore.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed

SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
blackchronicle.com

Texas Parents Rush School During False School Shooting Report

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alarmed mother and father converged on a Texas highschool Tuesday after a classroom capturing report that finally proved to be false. The siege at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio started about 1 p.m. Tuesday after police obtained a name of a attainable capturing in progress on the faculty, in response to a police statement. The faculty was positioned on lockdown as police entered and started clearing the campus however discovered no proof of an lively risk or capturing.
KSAT 12

SAPD seeks help identifying man wanted in shooting deaths of 2 teens

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the East Side. Police said the unidentified man, seen in the photos above, was captured by surveillance cameras on Sept. 18 at a gas station on East Houston Street.
KSAT 12

San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years for killing his stepfather

A San Antonio man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather last year. The verdict was reached Friday afternoon after 20-year-old Jarren Garcia was found guilty of murder. Garcia is charged for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife...
