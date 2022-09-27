Read full article on original website
The national media makes its Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State predictions
For the first time this season, Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will play a true road game this coming weekend. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on a Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) squad that is receiving votes in both polls. Texas A&M has been the...
Starkville duo of Trey Petty and Braylon Burnside headed to Ole Miss this weekend
The Starkville High School (Miss.) duo of quarterback Trey Petty and wide receiver Braylon Burnside are a big reason the Yellowjackets are 4-1 this season. Petty is a true dual-threat, completing 70 of 117 passes for 1,00 yards with ten touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for three touchdowns.
Amory, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Aberdeen High School football team will have a game with Amory High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:01.
wcbi.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
Commercial Dispatch
Birney Imes Jr. named to MAB Hall of Fame
Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. was part of the five-person class inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame earlier this month. Imes began his broadcasting career with WCBI Radio in Columbus. He went on to open a network of radio stations between 1940 and 1950, known as...
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
wcbi.com
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee schools break streak of F ratings
Noxubee County School District earned a D in the most recent Mississippi Department of Education Accountability ratings, breaking a seven-year streak of F ratings. Earl Nash Elementary and B.F. Liddell Middle School earned Ds and Noxubee County High School earned a C in the unofficial ratings released Tuesday, which measured student performance in the 2021-22 school year.
relix
Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers
You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Two online stores move under one Hwy. 45 ‘brick and mortar’ roof
It’s a common saying that two minds are better than one. Well, these two Columbus business owners tend to prove just that. Shelby Pritchett and Megan Kleis have decided to expand their digital stores by sharing one brick-and-mortar location at 2401 Hwy. 45 N. Allen Dale’s men’s clothing and...
Commercial Dispatch
Boyd credits sermon, Lynn Wright’s family with decision to run for office
It was a sermon that helped Andy Boyd decide to run for office. Boyd, who is running for the District 37 seat in the House of Representatives, said he had been waffling about whether to run for office or not and had convinced himself he had nothing to offer. “The...
Commercial Dispatch
Threat on social media spurs lockdown at SHS
STARKVILLE — When Starkville High School officials received a tip of a threat on social media Monday, the school went into a modified lockdown for roughly an hour. A Facebook post from an account with only three friends, no prior posts and no pictures began circulating around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The post included a picture of three firearms with ammunition laying on a seat of a car with the caption, “Starkville high school get ready to rumble im coming for you.”
wcbi.com
East Columbus house catches fire early this morning
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Firefighters say an East Columbus home is a total loss after an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to this home in the 1900 block of Short Main around 2:30 this morning. You can see smoke coming from the top of the home. Columbus...
wtva.com
$200M solar facility approved in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
Government Technology
Tupelo, Miss., Officials Eye Real-Time Surveillance Software
(TNS) — Tupelo leaders are considering the purchase of a law enforcement tool police officials claim will be a "game changer" — software that would link city, business and residential security cameras into a citywide surveillance network. On Monday, city officials heard a proposal from an Atlanta-based security...
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
wtva.com
Fire destroyed home Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warner said the home is along Highway 82 West between Mathiston and Starkville. He said firefighters first responded to the home Tuesday evening at...
wcbi.com
Columbus Light & Water scam alert
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
wcbi.com
Suspect in murder of convenience store clerk had faulty ankle monitor, MDOC investigates
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The suspect in the shooting death of a Tupelo convenience store clerk, killed during a robbery, is in jail with no bond, but there are many questions about the case. The suspect, Chris Copeland, had prior felony convictions but was placed on house arrest after...
