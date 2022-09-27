ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Amory, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Birney Imes Jr. named to MAB Hall of Fame

Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. was part of the five-person class inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame earlier this month. Imes began his broadcasting career with WCBI Radio in Columbus. He went on to open a network of radio stations between 1940 and 1950, known as...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business

A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
VENICE, FL
wcbi.com

Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Noxubee schools break streak of F ratings

Noxubee County School District earned a D in the most recent Mississippi Department of Education Accountability ratings, breaking a seven-year streak of F ratings. Earl Nash Elementary and B.F. Liddell Middle School earned Ds and Noxubee County High School earned a C in the unofficial ratings released Tuesday, which measured student performance in the 2021-22 school year.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
relix

Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers

You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Threat on social media spurs lockdown at SHS

STARKVILLE — When Starkville High School officials received a tip of a threat on social media Monday, the school went into a modified lockdown for roughly an hour. A Facebook post from an account with only three friends, no prior posts and no pictures began circulating around 11 a.m. Monday morning. The post included a picture of three firearms with ammunition laying on a seat of a car with the caption, “Starkville high school get ready to rumble im coming for you.”
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

East Columbus house catches fire early this morning

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Firefighters say an East Columbus home is a total loss after an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to this home in the 1900 block of Short Main around 2:30 this morning. You can see smoke coming from the top of the home. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

$200M solar facility approved in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Government Technology

Tupelo, Miss., Officials Eye Real-Time Surveillance Software

(TNS) — Tupelo leaders are considering the purchase of a law enforcement tool police officials claim will be a "game changer" — software that would link city, business and residential security cameras into a citywide surveillance network. On Monday, city officials heard a proposal from an Atlanta-based security...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Fire destroyed home Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warner said the home is along Highway 82 West between Mathiston and Starkville. He said firefighters first responded to the home Tuesday evening at...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Light & Water scam alert

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
COLUMBUS, MS

