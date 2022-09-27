Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Resources To Florida To Assist Hurricane Ian Response Efforts
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. “Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and...
Xcel Energy sending support as Hurricane Ian hits the coast of Florida
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (NEWS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022
STATEWIDE, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of October 2022. We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention...
South Plains weather and Hurricane Ian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - That time of year. Chilly early mornings with lows in the 50s are typical. Warm afternoons with highs in the 80s are common. Generally sunny days and clear nights, which also means rain is unlikely any time soon. Whatever your outdoor plans may be - gardening,...
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
Texas Tech Hurricane Research Team anticipating damage from Hurricane Ian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it has finally made landfall on the Florida coast. The Texas Tech Hurricane Research Team has been watching the hurricane closely since the beginning. Brian Hirth is a Research Professor for the National Wind Institute, which has been home...
Texas Tech System presidents hope to expand telehealth, aviation programs with state funds
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech goes into the next legislative session with a new ask. With five institutions under the Texas Tech banner, President Lawrence Schovanec says the system wants to keep Austin’s attention, “maintaining a $50 million source of funding the state provided in the last session for institutional enhancement.”
Henderson Cup Championship trophy presented to All Saints High School
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Named as the most outstanding 2A private school in Texas, All Saints Episcopal High School students and faculty were recognized by High School Division Head Colin Madding during the school’s all-school chapel on September 30 with the formal presentation of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) highest honor - the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the second time All Saints has won the Henderson Cup in the high school’s ten-year history. All Saints won the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.
