Kentucky State

KCBD

Xcel Energy sending support as Hurricane Ian hits the coast of Florida

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (NEWS RELEASE) - Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KCBD

New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022

STATEWIDE, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of October 2022. We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KCBD

South Plains weather and Hurricane Ian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - That time of year. Chilly early mornings with lows in the 50s are typical. Warm afternoons with highs in the 80s are common. Generally sunny days and clear nights, which also means rain is unlikely any time soon. Whatever your outdoor plans may be - gardening,...
FLORIDA STATE
KCBD

Henderson Cup Championship trophy presented to All Saints High School

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Named as the most outstanding 2A private school in Texas, All Saints Episcopal High School students and faculty were recognized by High School Division Head Colin Madding during the school’s all-school chapel on September 30 with the formal presentation of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) highest honor - the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2021-2022 school year. This is the second time All Saints has won the Henderson Cup in the high school’s ten-year history. All Saints won the Henderson Cup in 2016 as a 1A school.
FORT WORTH, TX

