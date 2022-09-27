Greenville Co. child’s death ruled homicide

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The death of a one-year-old child in Greenville County in August has been ruled a homicide.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said paramedics had been called to a home on Caleb Drive on August 16 for a one-year-old girl who was unresponsive and not breathing.

The girl, identified as Abigail Nicole Kisner, died at the scene, the coroner said.

Autopsy findings showed that Kisner died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the coroner’s office.

Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Kisner’s death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

