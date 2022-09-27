Read full article on original website
Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Robbie Parker says he can tell when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said something on his show about the Sandy Hook school massacre, because that’s when another round of abuse begins. Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed, testified Thursday at Jones’ defamation trial...
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian’s winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles...
Forecast: Weather Stays Nice But The Drought Worsens
Thursday began with the chilliest morning lows so far this fall in parts of the Ozarks. A few cold-prone areas even managed near-freezing lows with some patchy frost. Most places remained well above the freezing mark, bottoming out in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Thursday turned out to be one...
