San Francisco, CA

49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”

Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams Injury Report: Still no Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Danny Gray at practice

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were among several 49ers players who did not practice on Thursday. Friday was no different. Armstead continues to work his way back from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, while Kinlaw is dealing with knee issues.
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: What happens when Jimmie Ward returns?; 49ers on Tua; Bobby T welcomed back; No ‘body bag’ talk from George Kittle this week

There was plenty to talk about around 49ers facilities Friday afternoon, ranging from Monday night's home game against the Los Angeles Rams to what happened Thursday night with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaiola. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Chris Foerster, tight end George Kittle, and quarterback Jimmy...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 4 matchup vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
49erswebzone

John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo’s competitive nature, doesn’t believe QB has resentment towards 49ers

On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
49erswebzone

San Francisco 49ers favored at home vs. Los Angeles Rams - Week 4, 2022 odds and pick

The San Francisco 49ers offense was impotent, even more so after losing tackle Trent Williams, before losing by a point at the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Will Kyle Shanahan bounce back and continue his regular season dominance over Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 under the bright lights of Monday Night Football? Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
49erswebzone

It’s Okay if Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan Don’t Like Each Other

Prior to any scheduled press conference for head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers' communications team hands him notes concerning any of the current viral moments within the 49ers Universe. Before Thursday's media availability, Shanahan was made aware of the Zapruder-film-style video causing a firestorm on 49ers Twitter and turning everybody into lipreading experts.
NFL
49ers Mailbag: Can Kyle Shanahan develop QBs? Was Mike McDaniel the secret sauce for the offense? What are the dimensions of an NFL end zone? (Asking for a friend)

The San Francisco 49ers have fallen to 1-2, with the Los Angeles Rams coming to Levi's Stadium on Monday night. It's hard to predict what will happen in that game. You would think the Rams will destroy the struggling 49ers. But last year, we thought the same thing. Instead, the 49ers blew out the Rams and turned their season around.
49erswebzone

