Read full article on original website
Related
49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner returns to the team
San Francisco 49ers running back coach Bobby Turner has returned to the team, starting with Friday's practice. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area first reported the news of his return. Turner took time away from the 49ers to recover from knee surgeries that he underwent. The longtime running backs...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”
Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
49ers-Rams Injury Report: Still no Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Danny Gray at practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were among several 49ers players who did not practice on Thursday. Friday was no different. Armstead continues to work his way back from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, while Kinlaw is dealing with knee issues.
Has Jimmy Garoppolo progressed since 2017? 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan weighs in
Kyle Shanahan doesn't believe Jimmy Garoppolo can carry the San Francisco 49ers alone. That's not necessarily a knock on the quarterback. The head coach would probably feel the same way about any signal-caller on the field. Garoppolo made 178 pass attempts after the New England Patriots traded him to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
49ers Notebook: What happens when Jimmie Ward returns?; 49ers on Tua; Bobby T welcomed back; No ‘body bag’ talk from George Kittle this week
There was plenty to talk about around 49ers facilities Friday afternoon, ranging from Monday night's home game against the Los Angeles Rams to what happened Thursday night with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaiola. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Chris Foerster, tight end George Kittle, and quarterback Jimmy...
NFL・
Transcripts: Jimmy Garoppolo, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Rams Week 4 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 4 matchup vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month
San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky has been named among the NFC Players of the Month for September. He is the special teams honoree, while quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles represents the offense and linebacker Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents the defense. Wishnowsky averaged 46.8...
RELATED PEOPLE
John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo’s competitive nature, doesn’t believe QB has resentment towards 49ers
On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
Brent Jones blasts 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo for performance, demeanor vs. Broncos
Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Brent Jones stopped by KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, sharing his displeasure about Jimmy Garoppolo's porous performance in his first start of the season against the Denver Broncos last weekend. Jones, who has defended Garoppolo in the past, blasted the veteran quarterback, especially when referencing...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Brian Schneider preview 49ers-Rams Week 4 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and special teams coordinator Brian Schneider spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan.
No Huddle Podcast: Jimmy G Rift + Kyle’s Broken Offense & Must Win on MNF?
(Episode 174) - The fellas open up the show in defense of Jimmy G and his viral lip readings. They use that as a jumping-off point for Jimmy and Kyle's relationship and how it is only natural that there would be a rift considering how much flirting Shanahan has done over the years with other quarterbacks. They ask the question, is Jimmy G still bought in?
IN THIS ARTICLE
49ers LB Fred Warner names 2 teammates who consistently amaze him
On Sunday, San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner will sit back and enjoy some football on television, just as many fans across the country do. He doesn't play in his Week 4 contest until the next night, and he rarely gets to take in so much of the gridiron action on the weekend. Instead, he's usually preparing for his own game.
49ers-Rams: Kyle Shanahan hopes Arik Armstead can play Monday; Daniel Brunskill returns to practice
Arik Armstead missed this past weekend's game against the Denver Broncos due to a foot injury that has bothered the defensive lineman since before Week 1. He told NBC Sports Bay Area that he has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The injury got worse in the 49ers' Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
San Francisco 49ers favored at home vs. Los Angeles Rams - Week 4, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers offense was impotent, even more so after losing tackle Trent Williams, before losing by a point at the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Will Kyle Shanahan bounce back and continue his regular season dominance over Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4 under the bright lights of Monday Night Football? Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
It’s Okay if Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan Don’t Like Each Other
Prior to any scheduled press conference for head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers' communications team hands him notes concerning any of the current viral moments within the 49ers Universe. Before Thursday's media availability, Shanahan was made aware of the Zapruder-film-style video causing a firestorm on 49ers Twitter and turning everybody into lipreading experts.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
49ers-Rams: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 4 matchup
The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers lead the all-time series 75-68-3, winning seven of the last ten matchups, and will be looking for their fourth straight home win against the Rams.
49ers Mailbag: Can Kyle Shanahan develop QBs? Was Mike McDaniel the secret sauce for the offense? What are the dimensions of an NFL end zone? (Asking for a friend)
The San Francisco 49ers have fallen to 1-2, with the Los Angeles Rams coming to Levi's Stadium on Monday night. It's hard to predict what will happen in that game. You would think the Rams will destroy the struggling 49ers. But last year, we thought the same thing. Instead, the 49ers blew out the Rams and turned their season around.
Richard Sherman concerned about 49ers as his former squad faces must-win game
Richard Sherman has been high on his former squad, the San Francisco 49ers. Earlier this month, he predicted a Super Bowl win for Kyle Shanahan's team. Then, two weeks later, after an 0-1 start, Sherman doubled down on that prediction. Is his faith in the 49ers' chances this season starting...
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0