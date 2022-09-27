(Episode 174) - The fellas open up the show in defense of Jimmy G and his viral lip readings. They use that as a jumping-off point for Jimmy and Kyle's relationship and how it is only natural that there would be a rift considering how much flirting Shanahan has done over the years with other quarterbacks. They ask the question, is Jimmy G still bought in?

