America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour
Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
Cortland’s Most Powerful Voice: My Honest Opinion of the New Dio Movie
The first authorized documentary about metal icon and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio made its Central New York premiere recently, and I couldn't wait to see it. Before we get to the movie, a quick briefing on my Dio fandom:. There was something about Ronnie James Dio that captured my...
New Exotic Pest Detected For First Time in New York Trees
A new exotic pest has been found for the first time in New York trees. The elm zigzag sawfly was detected at three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, Brasher State Forest, and Lost Nation State Forest. Zigzag Leaf Pattern. This exotic pest gets its...
Herkimer Horrors Are Back! Crooked Descent Returns Scarier Than Ever
Spooky season has begun! One of your favorite haunted houses has returned to the Mohawk Valley. Crooked Descent Horror is excited to once again open their doors in Herkimer for their 5th year in business. They are prepared to terrify all their guests, young and old, as soon as they step foot onto the 33,000 square foot property.
Grab Your Camera! DEC Hosting Not One, But Two Foliage Photo Contests
Do you think you take good pictures? Put it to the test and win some great prizes!. To kick-off National Fall Foliage Week, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is announcing the start of their two fall foliage photo contests. That's right! Not one, but two contests to compete in this year.
2 of 10 Best Haunted Hotels in Country Are in New York
New York is home to not one but two of the best haunted hotels in the country. And one is at the top of the list as the best of the all the rest. Overlooking the 17-acre island in the Susquehanna River is the Fainting Goat Island Inn. It was voted in the Top 3 of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards for the Best Haunted Hotel Category in 2019. This year it made the top spot.
Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest
A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
Bow Hunting In New York? Remember This Rule
The best part of the the year is here in New York State. From now until New Year's eve, there are some great things that are going to happen and some of the best weather of the year as well. This weekend will be the start of the archery hunting...
Can You Be-Leave It? New York Not Listed In Top 10 Foliage Destinations
With so many places to take in the beauty of fall in New York State, there's no way it didn't make the list! Or did it?. USA Today has officially released their yearly picks for the "10Best" destinations for fall foliage, just in time for the season! Their editors carefully selected a variety of locations across the U.S. and left it up to the readers to vote for their favorite.
Central New York Apple Orchard Ranks Among Top 3 Best In The Country
USA Today is out with yet another "10Best" list, ranking the top businesses, people and places in the U.S. for a variety of categories. The editors survey and nominate a ton of options, but the list is ultimately decided by voters online. New York State has gotten a shout-out in...
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
St Nick Got His Start at First World Famous Santa Claus School in New York
Did you know New York is home to the first ever Santa Claus school? That's right. The Empire State is where the jolly ole man in red used to get all his training. The world-famous Santa Claus School opened on September 27, 1937, in Albion, New York, the first place to earn a B.S.C. (Bachelor of Santa Claus) degree. It's still the oldest continuously-run Santa school in the world.
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
Get Ready: Turkey Hunting Season Will Soon Kick Off Around New York State
Turkey hunting will soon be permitted around New York State. Before you grab your gun and head out, there are some rules you need to know. New York divides the season into three different sessions for each part of the state. Hunters in each of the three regions will have two weeks.
Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?
Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Crazy Amount Of Water Spouts Spotted Across New York
The weather has been crazy over the last 48 hours and that has caused an abnormal amount of water spouts on lakes across New York State. We are still dealing with Lake Effect rain today and parts of the state are under a flood watch but the swirling of the weather system here in New York has caused numerous water spouts on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
