WIBX 950

6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour

Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
WIBX 950

Herkimer Horrors Are Back! Crooked Descent Returns Scarier Than Ever

Spooky season has begun! One of your favorite haunted houses has returned to the Mohawk Valley. Crooked Descent Horror is excited to once again open their doors in Herkimer for their 5th year in business. They are prepared to terrify all their guests, young and old, as soon as they step foot onto the 33,000 square foot property.
WIBX 950

2 of 10 Best Haunted Hotels in Country Are in New York

New York is home to not one but two of the best haunted hotels in the country. And one is at the top of the list as the best of the all the rest. Overlooking the 17-acre island in the Susquehanna River is the Fainting Goat Island Inn. It was voted in the Top 3 of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards for the Best Haunted Hotel Category in 2019. This year it made the top spot.
WIBX 950

Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest

You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
WIBX 950

Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest

A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
WIBX 950

Bow Hunting In New York? Remember This Rule

The best part of the the year is here in New York State. From now until New Year's eve, there are some great things that are going to happen and some of the best weather of the year as well. This weekend will be the start of the archery hunting...
WIBX 950

Can You Be-Leave It? New York Not Listed In Top 10 Foliage Destinations

With so many places to take in the beauty of fall in New York State, there's no way it didn't make the list! Or did it?. USA Today has officially released their yearly picks for the "10Best" destinations for fall foliage, just in time for the season! Their editors carefully selected a variety of locations across the U.S. and left it up to the readers to vote for their favorite.
WIBX 950

New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!

New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
WIBX 950

St Nick Got His Start at First World Famous Santa Claus School in New York

Did you know New York is home to the first ever Santa Claus school? That's right. The Empire State is where the jolly ole man in red used to get all his training. The world-famous Santa Claus School opened on September 27, 1937, in Albion, New York, the first place to earn a B.S.C. (Bachelor of Santa Claus) degree. It's still the oldest continuously-run Santa school in the world.
WIBX 950

Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?

The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
WIBX 950

Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?

Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
HEALTH
WIBX 950

Crazy Amount Of Water Spouts Spotted Across New York

The weather has been crazy over the last 48 hours and that has caused an abnormal amount of water spouts on lakes across New York State. We are still dealing with Lake Effect rain today and parts of the state are under a flood watch but the swirling of the weather system here in New York has caused numerous water spouts on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
ENVIRONMENT
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

