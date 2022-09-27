Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Deputy: Meth, hydrocodone found in vehicle during traffic stop
A 37-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after a deputy found her in a car with methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Friday. Monica Vasquez faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp; and four serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, court records say.
13-year-old charged with terrorism after threatening Iowa school on Thursday
A juvenile is in custody after possible threats of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School were reported to Davenport Police on Thursday.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Man Arrested for Burglary and Theft at Schilling Funeral Home in Sterling
Sterling Police were called out to the Schilling Funeral Home ,at 702 1st Ave, in Sterling on Thursday morning. After an investigation, Sterling Police arrested 29 year old Thomas O’Neal from Sterling for burglary, felony theft, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. O’Neal was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect turns himself in after August shooting
A suspect has been released on bond after his arrest in connection with a shooting Aug. 9 in Rock Falls. According to a news release, Rock Falls Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of West 5th Street about 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, after a report of gunfire and one person injured.
KCJJ
Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check
A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man fleas Galesburg police on stolen motorcycle then escapes foot
GALESBURG — A stolen motorcycle was recovering following a high speed chase in Galesburg Sunday night, but the suspect was able to successfully escape. Officers responded to Beck’s, 1581 E. Main St., at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a suspect on a stolen motorcycle. Upon reaching the gas station, officers observed the suspect departing west at “a high rate of speed.”
ourquadcities.com
Suspect faces homicide-by-vehicle charge for fatal May crash
A 40-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges – including homicide by vehicle – after he was arrested on a warrant. Octavius Sallis faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, and operating while under the influence – third offense; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol third/subsequent offense; and a serious misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
KWQC
Have you seen this suspect?
Have you seen this person? A man is accused of taking cash out of a register at Leisure Lanes in Davenport on Tuesday, September 27. According to a post on their Facebook page, someone took an unknown amount of cash from a register in the office while the staff was working. The video is being […]
KCRG.com
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of using brother’s name when arrested for OWI
An Iowa City man under driving suspension reportedly used his brother’s name when arrested for OWI earlier this month. Police stopped 24-year-old Daniel Echa of Whispering Meadow Drive at 11:50 pm on September 1st because his vehicle had plates that expired in July. He also reportedly was unable to provide his insurance information to the officer.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges
Charles Michael Spiker, 49, of Davenport, was sentenced Sept. 27, 2022, to 12 years in prison following his guilty pleas to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams and More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, law enforcement identified Spiker as part of a drug...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: $25K in wiring stolen from former Bergner's HVAC units
GALESBURG — At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the HVAC units at the former Bergner’s were heavily damaged. The owner of the former store told police he had gone to check on the property, 1090 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, and could see that a HVAC unit was open. He went to the roof and discovered that both the heating and cooling units had been broken open and stripped of all their wiring. The estimated value of the taken wiring is $25,000, with the units themselves being valued at $50,000 and $10,000.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. ERIC BREWER, 31, 6’1”, 160 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for aggravated fleeing/attempting to...
aledotimesrecord.com
Vehicle abandoned after crashing into tree on North Kellogg Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A vehicle crashed into a tree and was abandoned in northeastern Galesburg Sunday night, according to a police report. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Kellogg Street at 9:17 p.m., where a silver, 2008 Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree in someone’s yard. Airbags had been deployed and the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but no one was with the vehicle. No witnesses reported seeing the crash, but one witness reported seeing a man running away from the scene following the crash.
Have you seen this shoplifter?
Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
KWQC
Galesburg woman sentenced to 53 years in prison in death of 7-year-old daughter
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman was sentenced Thursday to 53 years in prison for the death of her 7-year-old daughter in January 2021. Hazel Ivy, 31, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree murder on June 2, Knox County court records show. Ivy must serve 100% of...
Male suspects eludes police on a stolen motorcycle
Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 25th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for a male subject on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black and was departing at a high rate of speed westbound on East Main as officers arrived. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to gain speed running numerous stop signs in the process. There was no traffic at the time of the pursuit that eventually made its way to the intersection of Saluda Road and Davis Streets. While trying to make a turn, the driver laid the motorcycle down and began to flee on foot. Police were able to briefly catch up to the suspect as he attempted to jump a fence behind a shed on Saluda Road. Officers deployed a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect then took off through a cornfield. The 2002 Harley Davidson was reported stolen out of Galesburg but had registration for a 2021 Yamaha attached to it. In a pouch on the motorcycle, officers discovered numerous jewelry items and a 2013 class ring for a Texas high school. According to police reports, the jewelry items were most likely stolen. Officers are still in the process of collecting security video from Beck’s and the area and the investigation is ongoing.
iheart.com
Moline Police Investigate Two Vehicles Found Submerged in Mississippi River
(Moline, IL) -- An investigation is underway in Moline after police say two vehicles were found submerged in the Mississippi River. Moline Police say a dive team from Lunda Construction Company conducting underwater surveying spotted the two vehicles around 9:45 Monday morning and reported them to law enforcement. Investigators say they've been able to identify the two vehicles, as a truck reported stolen from East Moline in May of 2013 and a sedan reported stolen from Moline in November of 2006. The investigation into the submerged vehicles is ongoing.
KCJJ
Convicted felon, domestic abuser accused of posting photos with firearms to social media
A convicted Iowa City felon and domestic abuser faces charges that he posted photos of him possessing firearms to social media. Iowa City Police say 31-year-old Demarcus Covington of Bartelt Road has posted photos of himself in possession of firearms dating back to March of 2021. A Taurus 9mm handgun was recovered from Covington’s residence in the Pheasant Ridge Apartments after a search warrant was executed on September 12th. The purchaser of the firearm was contacted, and told investigators they had provided Covington with the gun in Chicago and asked him to take it back to Iowa.
