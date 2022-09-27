ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Whale 99.1 FM

6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour

Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
TRAVEL
Massachusetts State
The Whale 99.1 FM

Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest

A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money

Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
TRAFFIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

As Hunting Season Approaches, New York Hunters Look for Clarification on New Gun Laws

Hunting season for firearms owners in New York starts on Sunday, October 23, and as the date approaches, hunters are seeking clarification on the state's new gun laws. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted new rules for hunting and there continues to be some confusion among hunters over the laws as well as fear that not completely understanding said laws could lead to arrest and felony conviction.
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

Frost Advisory for Twin Tiers for Friday Morning

Almost the entire State of New York as well as the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are under a Frost Advisory or a Freeze Warning overnight September 29 into early September 30. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Frost Advisory from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, September 30 for all of Central New York, the Southern Tier and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Gun Control Law Challenge by Federal Judge

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday, September 29 before Federal Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Police Officers Help Bald Eagle In Time Of Need

This kind of feels like a metaphor for America as we seem to be are colliding into all kinds of things. We need to be rescued but we need help from a higher authority. Last week, police from Suffolk County came to the rescue of a bald eagle that was on the highway after it had collided with a truck. A good Samaritan woman saw a low-flying bald eagle strike the top of a truck on the highway and called 911.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
ELECTIONS
The Whale 99.1 FM

Ulster County Animal Hospital Offers Dogs a Sweet Goodbye with Sweet Treat

In one of the worst possible situations, one Hudson Valley animal hospital offers dogs one of the sweetest gestures I've ever seen. Let me start by saying that I hope that nobody reading this has to deal with this for a really long time! If and when the time comes for your dog to cross over the rainbow bridge, one employee at the Marbletown Animal Hospital posted on Facebook that they have started to offer dogs something most have never had before.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

