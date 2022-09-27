Read full article on original website
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour
Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
Western New York Commuters Have “Crappy” Afternoon on Thursday
According to a report by Julia Soluri of WKBW, afternoon commuters on the New York State Thruway in Western New York had a crappy drive home after a liquid manure truck overturned. According to the report, a tractor trailer crashed on the New York State Thruway between the Depew and...
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
New York Governor to DEC: All Vehicles Must Be Zero Emissions
If everything pans out the way New York Governor Kathy Hochul hopes it will, she and the Department of Environmental Conservation will work together to ensure that all new vehicles in the state of New York are completely zero emissions. On Thursday, September 29, Governor Hochul announced at a briefing...
Here’s How Many Deer 12 and 13 Year Olds Shot Last Year In New York
The archery season is about to begin across New York State and the weather looks perfect in the Western New York area. The scouting has been done and the practice has been put in and now it is time to get in the tree stand!. But here in New York...
Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest
A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
Canada Is Lifting Travel Restrictions and Upstate New Yorkers Are Ecstatic
It has been a long two years for Upstate New Yorkers who have friends, family, and property in Canada as many have not been able to cross the border due to COVID travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government. With Upstate New York's close proximity to Canada, many have been...
New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money
Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
Upstate NYS Trooper To Compete In Ironman World Championship
The Binghamton area is a great place to participate in many yearly 5K races. Every event that is held in the area is well attended. It's great to run in these races and even more significant to cross that finish line. And speaking of races, one of the premier triathlons...
New York Gets Applications for 6X the Number of Available Pot Shop Licenses
As the deadline has passed for requesting licenses to legally sell recreational marijuana in New York State, regulators say more than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied. New York plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past marijuana-related convictions...
As Hunting Season Approaches, New York Hunters Look for Clarification on New Gun Laws
Hunting season for firearms owners in New York starts on Sunday, October 23, and as the date approaches, hunters are seeking clarification on the state's new gun laws. The state Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted new rules for hunting and there continues to be some confusion among hunters over the laws as well as fear that not completely understanding said laws could lead to arrest and felony conviction.
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
Frost Advisory for Twin Tiers for Friday Morning
Almost the entire State of New York as well as the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are under a Frost Advisory or a Freeze Warning overnight September 29 into early September 30. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Frost Advisory from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, September 30 for all of Central New York, the Southern Tier and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.
New York Gun Control Law Challenge by Federal Judge
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday, September 29 before Federal Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
New York Police Officers Help Bald Eagle In Time Of Need
This kind of feels like a metaphor for America as we seem to be are colliding into all kinds of things. We need to be rescued but we need help from a higher authority. Last week, police from Suffolk County came to the rescue of a bald eagle that was on the highway after it had collided with a truck. A good Samaritan woman saw a low-flying bald eagle strike the top of a truck on the highway and called 911.
Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State
There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt
The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
Ulster County Animal Hospital Offers Dogs a Sweet Goodbye with Sweet Treat
In one of the worst possible situations, one Hudson Valley animal hospital offers dogs one of the sweetest gestures I've ever seen. Let me start by saying that I hope that nobody reading this has to deal with this for a really long time! If and when the time comes for your dog to cross over the rainbow bridge, one employee at the Marbletown Animal Hospital posted on Facebook that they have started to offer dogs something most have never had before.
