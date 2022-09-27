Read full article on original website
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker...
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country’s escalating culture war. Newsom...
Huge Arizona school voucher plan in effect after foes fail
PHOENIX (AP) — All Arizona parents now can use state tax money to send their children to private or religious schools or pay homeschooling costs after an effort by public school advocates to block a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher law failed to collect enough signatures to block it.
Ian threatens Florida’s already unstable insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s property insurance market was already in peril. Now comes Hurricane Ian. The massive storm that barreled into southwest Florida delivering catastrophic winds, rain and flooding is likely to further damage the insurance market in the state, which has strained under billion-dollar losses, insolvencies and skyrocketing premiums.
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. State regulations being...
Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid
Crews are beginning to repair — and in some cases, rebuild — Florida’s power grid after the state was pummeled by Hurricane Ian. Florida Power & Light says it stockpiled enough poles, generators and wire to do the work. But power-industry officials warn that kinks in the nation’s supply chain could slow the recovery if Ian causes more damage as it spins up the Atlantic coast, or when another natural disaster strikes somewhere else in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian tracker 11 pm: Hurricane Ian downgraded to category 1
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a category 1 system, according to the National Hurricane Center. A Flash Flood Warning is currently in effect for Hardee, Highlands, Manatee, Sarasota, and Polk counties. The storm made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida around 3 p.m. Wednesday as...
Albuquerque Starbucks votes to unionize, 1st store in state
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is poised to have its first unionized Starbucks store, organizers say. A majority of rank-and-file workers at an Albuquerque location of the Seattle coffee giant voted in favor of unionizing Thursday, said Starbucks Workers United, the group seeking to organize U.S. Starbucks stores. The vote was 10-7 for a union.
