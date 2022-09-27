ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

Thousands of Missouri kids could suddenly lose health insurance

Millions of children in the U.S. rely on federal services, including the children’s health insurance program (CHIP) and Medicaid, for health coverage. Since the start of the pandemic, a federal emergency declaration has allowed them to receive continuous coverage without jumping through the usual bureaucratic hoops. That will end when the state of emergency is lifted. Side Effects Public Media’s Sebastián Martínez Valdivia reports health providers are worried.
KANSAS STATE
FOX 2

Missouri at 15-year high of fatal and serious crashes

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT said crashes and fatalities are at an all-time high across the state. Road and safety leaders are now urging drivers and lawmakers to make major changes. MoDOT’s lead engineer Nicole Hood said Missouri hit its highest amount of fatal and serious crashes in more than 15 years. MoDOT said many of […]
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday

It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Although the weather is cooling off, those still suffering from high utility bills because of this summer’s record-breaking temperatures can still get help. Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers, according to the electric company. For bills in July...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Area volunteers help with relief efforts in Florida

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sounds of high winds and crashing water engulfed areas in Florida. Hurricane Ian left many in Florida without anything. It is usually said that after a storm comes the sun, but for Floridians, it was volunteers who arrived in droves. David Clayton is an American...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Estimates show $984M in AR marijuana sales by 2027, says TBP

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Modeling shows that Arkansas marijuana sales could reach $984 million in sales by 2027, with a tax gain of more than $260 million. Content partner Talk Business & Politics said that according to modeling from the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, voter approval in November of recreational marijuana could add $2.4 billion to the state’s economy over five full years of implementation and add up to 6,400 jobs by 2027.
ARKANSAS STATE
939theeagle.com

Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
ARKANSAS STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

