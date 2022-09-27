Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. Full military graveside rites will be held by the Greenfield American Legion Head-Endres Post No. 265 and V.F.W. Post No. 5357. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Greenfield Gospel Chapel. Mr. Phil Cannon will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. Open Visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The family will greet friends on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Memorials to the Wendel Holliday Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

GREENFIELD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO