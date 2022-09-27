Read full article on original website
Christine “Chris” Marie Riesselman, 59, of Glidden
Private family funeral service for Christine “Chris” Marie Riesselman, age 59, of Glidden, IA, will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll on Tuesday, October 4. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery in Halbur. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
Wendel Holliday, 89, Greenfield
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. Full military graveside rites will be held by the Greenfield American Legion Head-Endres Post No. 265 and V.F.W. Post No. 5357. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Greenfield Gospel Chapel. Mr. Phil Cannon will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. Open Visitation will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The family will greet friends on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Memorials to the Wendel Holliday Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.
William Rhoads, 65, of Glenwood, Minnesota
Celebration of Life for William Rhoads, age 65 of Glenwood, MN, will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. with a Celebration of His Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry, IA. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Jim Smith, 87, of Greenfield
Funeral Services for Jim Smith, 87, of Greenfield will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. Full military graveside rites will be conducted by the Greenfield American Legion Head-Endres Post No. 265 and V.F.W. Post No. 5357. A luncheon will be held at the church following the committal services. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral services for Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, formerly of Carroll will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Crawford Heights Memorial Gardens in Denison.
New Fundraiser 5K at Spring Lake Park is Tomorrow
A new event to support a local cause is happening tomorrow. Midwest Behavioral Health and Iowa House Incorporated in Jefferson is hosting the first ever Both Feet In 5K at Spring Lake Park. Proceeds from the event will benefit Iowa House Incorporated that helps pay for less fortunate individuals that use Midwest Behavioral Services.
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/30/2022)-Jefferson Matters Interim Director Matt Wetrich
Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Interim Director Matt Wetrich gives us an update.
Rams to run at Leon Fox Invite today
Greene County is among the schools running today at Perry’s Leon Fox Coed Cross-Country Invitational. It’s named after the former Perry coach and is held at the Perry Golf & Country Club just north of Perry. There will be races for middle school and high school girls and boys with team and individual awards presented.
Dallas County Conservation Identifying Different Hawks Tomorrow
The Dallas County Conservation is asking the public to spend time with them identifying different types of hawks migration patterns. This will be a fast-paced program that takes place at Forest Museum Park in Perry from 9 to 10am on Saturday. The program will look at identifying field marks for different hawks in flight. Every participant will make their own field guide while the naturalist draws it on an overhead projector. This event will be preparation for the upcoming Hawk Watch. Registration is encouraged which is linked here.
Wellmark Foundation Grant Awarded To Abram Rutt Trail Park
A Guthrie County project recently received a large grant from the Wellmark Foundation. The Casey Service Club was awarded $100,000 to make improvements to Abram Rutt Trail Park. The Wellmark Foundation provided over a million dollars of their matching assets to community health grant awards to 21 Iowa organizations. Since the start of the Wellmark Foundation, they have awarded nearly $58 million in grants and special projects funding initiatives that positively impact the well-being of Iowans.
ADM Cross Country Competes Today
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn cross country teams will both be competing today in near perfect conditions, as they will both be racing at different events. The boys will be competing at Southeast Polk and the girls will be running at Perry. The girls are coming off of a solid 9th place finish out...
Perry Lions Club Does Over 100 Pre-K Free Eye Screenings
One Perry organization just wrapped up a free service that continues its mission for the youth in the community. Ray Harden with the Perry Lions Club tells Raccoon Valley Radio they did free eye screenings for about 104 pre-kindergarten students using a $10,000 camera. He says they send the pictures to opthamologists at the University of Iowa for further evaluation and if there is an issue with a child’s eye development, that information is relayed back to the parents. Harden feels this is a needed program that they provide.
GCYAA to Hold Fundraiser Scrimmage Saturday Evening
One youth organization in Greene County is hosting a special fundraiser event Saturday night. The Greene County Youth Athletic Association is showing off its flag and tackle football programs at Linduska Field in Jefferson. The gates will open at 5:30pm, with a $6 meal to begin at 6pm, followed by the football scrimmages at 6:30pm. The meal includes either a hamburger or hotdog, along with chips and a drink and there will be a dessert bake sale and a 50/50 raffle.
Jayette Swimmers Earn Split at Newton
PHS Swim Team traveled to the Newton YMCA Tuesday night, Sept 27. They swam against the. Newton(NCMP) and Oskaloosa. The Newton YMCA is a 25 meter pool, so the times from. tonight have to be converted to yards to compare with our other meets. The times reported. tonight are all...
Perry Library Gears Up for First Slate of October Activities
With a new month starting up soon that means more activities happening with the Perry Public Library. Library Director Mary Murphy reminds everyone of their Crafternoon event on October 1st from noon to 4:30pm at the library community room where participants can craft for free. “Just for some time alone...
Childhood Cancer Awareness Through Play-Doh Fundraise Continues for One Jefferson Family
A fundraising effort on behalf of one of Jefferson’s young ladies and as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month continues through the end of September. Tabatha Shahan tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are accepting donations of Play-Doh, Silly Puddy, slime and bubbles at Home State Bank through September 30th to be donated to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines. She says the kick-off for this year’s fundraiser was last Friday’s Go Gold Game at the home high school football game against Clarinda, which Tabatha’s daughter Avril was the kid captain. Avril was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in 2017 when she was just three years old. Tabatha says Avril relapsed earlier this year and has been receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Republican Candidate for New Iowa House District to Hold Free Event in Jefferson
There is a candidate meet and greet event happening tomorrow in Jefferson. Republican Carter Nordman will be at the Milwaukee Depot tomorrow starting at 5:30pm. Nordman is currently serving his first term in the House for District 19 but due to the state’s redistricting, Nordman is the Republican nominee for House District 47, which includes Greene and Guthrie counties, along with the northwestern section of Dallas County.
Greene County Candidate Forum to be at Churdan Library
A Greene County candidate forum is taking place next week. The Churdan Public Library is hosting the event on Monday at 7pm. The program will feature the one contested local race for Greene County Supervisor District Five with Republican Dan Benitz and Democrat Mike Holden. The other candidates who will also be in attendance and are running unopposed for the upcoming election include Republican incumbent for Supervisor District Three Dawn Rudolph, Republican incumbent for County Treasurer Katlynn Mechaelsen, Democrat incumbent for County Recorder Deb McDonald and the Libertarian incumbent for County Attorney Thomas Laehn.
