Volleyball Strives to Keep Up Winning Momentum at SIUE This Weekend
SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO AND STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State volleyball volleyball strives to remain unbeaten early on in the Ohio Valley Conference race when the Eagles visit the Cougars of SIUE this weekend. The teams square off Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday at 3 p.m.
Soccer Returns Home for Thursday Match with Eastern Illinois
SCHEDULE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO) MOREHEAD, Ky. – A big win over UT Martin Sunday has the Morehead State soccer team tied for third in the OVC headed into Thursday's match with Eastern Illinois. The Eagles are 2-0 in OVC play so far, marking the team's first 2-0 start in conference play since 2010.
Football Returns Home for Presbyterian's First-Ever Visit to Jayne Stadium
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS, ESPN+ AND AUDIO) | TICKETS | TAILGATE PASSES. MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Looking to get back in the win column and even its Pioneer League mark, Morehead State's football team returns to familiar Jayne Stadium Saturday when the Presbyterian Blue Hose make their first-ever foray into the stadium to face the Eagles at 1 p.m. ET.
Men's Golf Battles Less Than Stellar Conditions in Play in North Carolina
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's golf team battled through some less-than-ideal conditions at the J.T. Poston Invitational in North Carolina this week. Windy conditions and tough hole locations spelled trouble for the Eagles, who finished in a tie for 16th. MSU's scorecard finished at 298-301-303-902. Blake Evans and Cameron...
