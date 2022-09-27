SCHEDULE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO) MOREHEAD, Ky. – A big win over UT Martin Sunday has the Morehead State soccer team tied for third in the OVC headed into Thursday's match with Eastern Illinois. The Eagles are 2-0 in OVC play so far, marking the team's first 2-0 start in conference play since 2010.

