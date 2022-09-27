Read full article on original website
How Delta Plans to Improve Premium Economy Class
Delta just revamped it's premium economy with elevated meal options, boutique amenity kits, and tools to help customers sleep easier on long-haul flights.
Air Canada’s Aeroplan Credit Card Is Worth it for U.S. Travelers
Even if you have no plans to visit Canada, the Aeroplan Credit Card by Air Canada offers points that can be used on 45 other airlines and counting that serve more than 1,300 global destinations.
Airlines Issue Travel Waivers as Hurricane Fiona Hits Caribbean
American, Delta, United, Southwest, and JetBlue have all issued various waivers for destinations in the Caribbean amid the disruptions and devastation of Hurricane Fiona.
Japan to Begin Allowing Independent Travelers to Enter
Pre-departure tests will no longer be required for boosted travelers entering Japan—and the government is considering changing the requirement to travel with a tour.
The Travel Industry Unites for a Greener Future
The travel industry won't go back to the way things used to be, says the U.S. Travel Association, and is making efforts to be more eco-friendly.
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card’s Travel Perks
Though it’s only been around for a year, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers generous benefits and perks competitive with premium Chase and American Express cards.
What Makes Aruba So Dreamy, According to a Travel Expert
It’s not just one thing that attracts two million in-the-know travelers to Aruba each year, says longtime resident Louella Brezovar of The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba. From amazing beaches, fabulous weather, butterflies and caves to beach shacks and sushi, here are her recommendations for the “one happy island.”
Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to France, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Thailand to Drop COVID Requirements for Travelers in October
Starting October 1, travelers won't need to prove vaccination status or take a pre-departure COVID test to enter Thailand.
Hong Kong Drops Hotel Quarantine in Favor of Looser COVID Rules
Effective September 25th, travelers to Hong Kong can quarantine at home for three days instead of a hotel and provide a negative antigen, instead of PCR, COVID test.
Canada to Drop Vaccine and ArriveCan App Requirement
Masks will also no longer be required on planes and trains. The new rules go into effect on October 1.
Enjoy an Eye-Popping Journey Aboard the Glacier Express
As an AFAR travel expert discovered, a magnificent, best-in-class journey awaits on this legendary train. Here are his tips for doing it right.
Marriott Launches Two New Credit Cards: Bonvoy Bevy and Bountiful
With the addition of the Bevy and Bountiful, there are now five personal Marriott cards to choose from—all with similar names but different benefits.
Under a cloud of belt-tightening, Paris Fashion Week struts on
PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Celebrities and international crowds have descended on the French capital, marking the fashion industry's sweeping return as it rides a post-pandemic spending frenzy.
Review: Tahiti Island Hopping with Paul Gauguin Cruises
What it's like cruising the newly revamped luxury cruise ship "Paul Gauguin," which explores some of French Polynesia's more remote island destinations.
How to Save Money When Booking an Airbnb
From evaluating length of stay to extra amenities provided, use these tips to save money when booking your next Airbnb.
Cheetahs Return to India's National Parks for First Time in 70 Years
Cheetahs from Namibia have been relocated to India, where the population died out seven decades ago. They'll be released into India's national parks.
“Travel Tales by AFAR” Podcast S3, Ep1: Identity
In the first episode of season 3 of “Travel Tales by AFAR,” comedian Esteban Gast travels to Colombia to explore his Colombian-American identity (sans parents).
Why You Should Visit the Jungfrau Region of Switzerland
Discover what it’s like basking in the beauty of the Jungfrau Region and Interlaken, according to one AFAR traveler.
