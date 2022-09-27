Read full article on original website
Mobile TSA PreCheck Enrollment Centers Are Coming to These U.S. Cities
If you’ve been meaning to sign up for the security screening expediting service, look for the TSA PreCheck enrollment trucks that are rolling through the United States.
Visit Native California Program Seeks to Promote Indigenous Cultures
Launched in partnership with tribal leadership and Visit California, the initiative seeks to showcase the rich cultures of the state’s Native American tribes.
The Northern Lights Could Make an Appearance in the Lower 48 This Weekend
If you live in Washington, Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, or the Northeast, look up—you might catch a glimpse.
The Travel Industry Unites for a Greener Future
The travel industry won't go back to the way things used to be, says the U.S. Travel Association, and is making efforts to be more eco-friendly.
45 Degrees North: Shopping at roadside stands
The USDA calls them direct-to-consumer (DTC) outlets. Sounds pretty fancy for what might be as simple as a card table or old hay wagon piled with homegrown produce. You’ll find DTC sales on well-traveled country roads and way, way off the beaten path. Whether you’re shopping for pumpkins or pickles, sweet corn, local honey, or farm-fresh eggs, roadside stands are the place to make sure your dollars go directly to local producers.
Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
