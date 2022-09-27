ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hoptown Chronicle

45 Degrees North: Shopping at roadside stands

The USDA calls them direct-to-consumer (DTC) outlets. Sounds pretty fancy for what might be as simple as a card table or old hay wagon piled with homegrown produce. You’ll find DTC sales on well-traveled country roads and way, way off the beaten path. Whether you’re shopping for pumpkins or pickles, sweet corn, local honey, or farm-fresh eggs, roadside stands are the place to make sure your dollars go directly to local producers.
Reuters

Florida, Carolinas count the cost of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct 1 (Reuters) - Florida, North and South Carolina were on Saturday trying to recover from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed more than 20 people.
