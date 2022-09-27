Intel Innovation | Intel Raptor Lake desktop processors announced with new Raptor Cove cores, stellar single/multi-threaded performance gains and a competitive price tag

AMD Zen 3 (Vermeer) Rumors about the Ryzen Embedded V3000 started popping online as early as mid-2021 suggesting that the V2000 successor would launch late last year, but it looks like the embedded market is not really a priority for AMD, and the launch actually came one year later. Most of the rumored specs turned out to be accurate, as well. According to internal tests, AMD estimates that the new Zen 3 cores and platform upgrades brought with the Ryzen Embedded V3000 lineup offer up to 124% greater CPU performance, 50% improved memory transfer rate, 2X CPU core count and superior I/O connectivity over the V2000 models, especially when it comes to storage and networking system applications.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO